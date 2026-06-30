Huntress Announces the General Availability of Managed ISPM, Expanding its Agentic Security Platform with Proactive Controls that Strengthen Identity Resilience at Scale

COLUMBIA, Md., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress today announced the General Availability of Managed Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) , expanding its Agentic Security Platform to deliver preventative controls against account takeovers, business email compromise, unauthorized logins, and more. Huntress brings Managed ISPM to market with new capabilities and less than a year after acquiring Inside Agent , becoming the first vendor to offer a fully managed solution for strengthening Microsoft 365 identity security posture.

Last year, identity-based attacks accounted for 79% of all critical and high-severity incidents Huntress responded to, with most stemming from preventable gaps. Across more than 12,000 Microsoft 365 tenants in Early Access, Huntress found those same gaps at scale. More than 60% of organizations were missing at least half of the recommended ISPM controls, 66% lacked recommended MFA configurations, 59% were missing key restrictions on admin accounts, and 55% had standard users who could perform administrative functions.

To help close those gaps, Huntress deployed tens of thousands of policies across participating organizations, with a rollback rate of less than 0.04%. Based on Huntress Managed ITDR data from the past six months, fully deploying these posture improvements could have prevented 35% of identity-based incidents, a figure projected to rise to 80% by the end of Q3 2026 as additional controls are added. Working alongside Huntress Managed ITDR, Managed ISPM creates a continuous feedback loop within the platform, with ITDR shutting down active threats and identifying where defenses should be hardened next, while ISPM closes the gaps attackers love to exploit, helping customers build a stronger foundation for identity resilience.

“Security gaps caused by misconfigurations, over-permissioned users, and policy drift are more common than many teams realize, and closing them consistently takes the right combination of time, expertise, and tooling,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Huntress. “Managed ISPM was built to solve that challenge. In Early Access, it proved it can harden environments safely at scale, and General Availability builds on that with new capabilities that deliver broader coverage, easier onboarding, and smoother policy rollouts. With this product, we’re empowering customers to close identity security gaps we’ve seen that would otherwise turn into incidents, ease the burden on internal teams, and strengthen identity resilience without needing deep domain expertise.”

What’s New in General Availability

Building on the foundation proven in Early Access, Managed ISPM is generally available with three significant capability expansions:

Expanded Microsoft 365 Coverage: Managed ISPM now extends expert-managed hardening beyond Entra ID to include Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint and Teams, closing additional high-value attack paths that adversaries use for business email compromise, data exfiltration, and privilege escalation.

Managed ISPM now extends expert-managed hardening beyond Entra ID to include Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint and Teams, closing additional high-value attack paths that adversaries use for business email compromise, data exfiltration, and privilege escalation. Learning Mode for Impact Analysis: One of the biggest barriers to Conditional Access policy rollouts is fear of disrupting end users. Learning Mode addresses this directly by showing exactly who would be affected by a policy before it is enforced, giving teams the confidence to move from report-only to enforcement with full visibility and time to address impact.

One of the biggest barriers to Conditional Access policy rollouts is fear of disrupting end users. Learning Mode addresses this directly by showing exactly who would be affected by a policy before it is enforced, giving teams the confidence to move from report-only to enforcement with full visibility and time to address impact. Managed Deployments: Huntress now provides guided deployment of managed policies that are continuously updated based on real-world attacker behavior, Microsoft guidance, and industry standards, so organizations can get started quickly and aren’t stuck maintaining static baselines on their own.



What Early Access Customers have to say:

"When you’re supporting a company that’s grown from around 40 people to more than 150 in a year with only a two-person IT team, you need security that can keep up,” said Tarah Martin, IT Support Admin at Meade. “Managed ITDR has given us confidence by stopping active identity-based threats, and Managed ISPM now gives us that same confidence by finding and fixing identity security gaps before they create incidents. Huntress Managed ISPM helped us see and address that we had more admin accounts than we thought, and understand the risk that created for our business. For a lean team like ours, that kind of visibility and follow-through helps us stay focused on the work that keeps the business growing.”

"For MSPs, one of the biggest challenges with identity security is balancing stronger controls with the day-to-day reality of how clients operate," said Steven Clark, Co-Founder of Foresight IT. "Managed ISPM helps us quickly see where the gaps are, understand potential impact before a policy is enforced, and roll out stronger controls in a way that fits how our clients actually work. That kind of visibility and safe deployment makes identity hardening across multiple environments much easier to scale."

Additional Resources:

Read the blog to learn how Managed ISPM shuts down the common identity gaps attackers love to exploit.

to learn how Managed ISPM shuts down the common identity gaps attackers love to exploit. Watch our recent session “ Left of Boom: Closing the Identity Gaps Attackers Love with Huntress ISPM ” to hear how customers are strengthening their identity security posture without adding headcount or needing deep Microsoft expertise.

” to hear how customers are strengthening their identity security posture without adding headcount or needing deep Microsoft expertise. Interested in learning how Managed ISPM can help find and continuously fix identity security gaps? Start a free trial or book a demo here .



About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform unleashes end‑to‑end protection in the age of AI. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Awareness Training (SAT), and Security Posture Management, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform is targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.

Its 24/7 AI-centric Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.

Currently safeguarding more than 5 million endpoints and 13 million identities, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.

As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Learn more at www.huntress.com , and follow Huntress on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .