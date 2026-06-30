ODW Logistics Named a 2026 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics has been named a 2026 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics, the industry publication's annual recognition of logistics providers committed to sustainable operations. The designation reflects ODW's focus on having the programs, tools and procedures in place to help shippers reduce their environmental impact across freight, packaging and warehousing.

Committed to consistently reducing this environmental impact, ODW implements responsible practices for customers, employees and communities. Both ODW Logistics and its affiliates operate under an Environmental Policy Statement grounded in continual improvement, pollution prevention and efficient use of resources. That commitment extends to providing customers with visibility into operational improvements and delivering solutions aligned with environmentally responsible practices, giving shippers the data and transparency needed to track and achieve their sustainability goals.

"Sustainability at ODW is rooted in practical, measurable action. From freight consolidation and packaging innovation to energy-efficient warehouse operations, we focus on solutions that reduce waste, lower emissions and create value for our customers. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building smarter, more responsible supply chains that support our clients, associates and communities," said Dave Giblin, SVP Transportation at ODW Logistics.

A cornerstone of ODW's sustainability offering is its freight consolidation program, which combines shipments from multiple shippers to convert less-than-truckload moves into full truckloads. By maximizing trailer utilization and reducing total miles driven, the program cuts both transportation costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Shippers in the program can reduce GHG emissions by 40% or more compared to traditional LTL shipping. ODW's retail consolidation solution further extends those gains by improving transportation efficiency for shippers moving products to major retailers, with clients typically realizing freight savings of 20 to 30%.

ODW also works proactively with partners to develop innovative packaging solutions that optimize supply chain configurations, reduce dunnage and minimize excess waste in parcel shipments. By redesigning how products are packed and shipped, ODW helps customers cut material costs while shrinking their environmental footprint. In one example, ODW implemented a polybag solution for a national footwear company, reducing corrugate usage for e-commerce orders by 80%, reducing material waste, and generating significant cost savings.

Lastly, within its distribution center operations, ODW prioritizes energy efficiency through LED lighting, motion sensor lighting, equipment optimization and facility enhancements. The company's facilities incorporate lithium-ion battery-powered forklifts and robotic stretch wrapping to minimize its carbon footprint. The 3PL also leverages solar power at select locations to offset energy consumption. Overall, its pallet recycling program has diverted 4,898 tons of material from landfills and offset 7,445 metric tons of CO2 emissions through recycling, reducing the total environmental footprint for operations.

To learn more about ODW Logistics, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit ODW Logistics.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain. www.odwlogistics.com

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