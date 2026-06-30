REC Solar rebrands as REC Power, better reflecting its ownership of distributed power resources

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REC Solar, a leading nationwide independent power producer (IPP), today announced its rebrand to REC Power, reflecting its position as a long-term owner and operator of multi-technology distributed power resources. The new name aligns with the reality of REC Power’s business today.

For nearly three decades, the company has played an integral role in shaping the U.S. distributed solar, battery and fuel cell market, helping to pioneer an industry that laid the foundation for today’s distributed energy systems.

As clean energy deployment has accelerated, the power market has faced new challenges, including increased time-to-power, intermittency, and growing demand from customers for greater reliability, flexibility and control over their power supply.

At a time when the power market is adjusting to these new constraints, REC Power recognized these realities early -- and continued to invest in and expand its capabilities, delivering solar, storage, microgrids, fuel cells, gensets and other distributed power technologies.

This approach allows the company to combine intermittent and dispatchable generation where it adds the most value, giving customers greater autonomy and the ability to reduce reliance on the grid while maintaining reliable, resilient power.

“We’re proud of our legacy, and solar will continue to be core to our business. REC Power now reflects the broader power solutions we deliver today,” said Robb Jetty, CEO of REC Power. “Just as the company was at the forefront of distributed solar, we’re applying that same forward-looking mindset to flexible, resilient distributed power systems that put customers in greater control of their energy. Our name is changing, but our commitment to our customers and partners remains the same.”

With nearly 30 years of expertise with 700+ projects deployed, REC Power has built a strong track record as a provider of reliable distributed generation projects for organizations nationwide.

As a portfolio company of ArcLight Capital Partners, a leading infrastructure investment firm, REC Power is well-positioned to continue investing and scaling its distributed power platform as customer and grid needs evolve.

For more information, please visit recpower.com.



About REC Power

REC Power is an independent power producer that finances, owns and operates distributed power assets across the United States. The company delivers distributed power solutions spanning solar, battery storage, fuel cells and microgrids, helping customers achieve reliable, resilient energy and greater control.

With nearly 30 years of experience and hundreds of assets under ownership nationwide, REC Power brings deep expertise in combining intermittent and dispatchable resources to support the next phase of the power transition.

For media inquiries, contact:

Ashley Ford

Senior Communications Manager

aford@recpower.com