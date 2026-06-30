Mitlin Financial’s Lawrence Sprung Receives Dual Recognition as Finalist in 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards

Hauppauge, NY, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrence Sprung, CFP®, Founder and Wealth Advisor of Mitlin Financial, Inc., has been named a finalist for the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards, known as the “Wealthies,” in the Individual RIA Firm Leaders: Thought Leader of the Year category. In addition, The JOYful Money Journey, Sprung's YouTube initiative, has been named a finalist in the Investor-Focused Podcast category.

Larry Sprung of Mitlin Financial, Inc finalist for two 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards

The Thought Leader nomination reflects Sprung's belief that money should support the life people want to live and the moments that bring them JOY. His approach encourages advisors to move beyond the numbers and spend more time understanding what truly matters to the people they serve. By connecting financial decisions to what clients value most, Sprung helps make financial planning more personal, more meaningful, and more connected to the life they want to build.

The JOYful Money Journey™ brings Sprung’s JOY-driven message to another platform: YouTube. The Investor-Focused Podcast finalist honor recognizes the growing reach of that message: money should be easier to talk about, more personal, and connected to the life people want to enJOY.

Sprung on being named a finalist in two categories: "Being named a finalist for RIA Individual Thought Leader of the Year is humbling, and having The JOYful Money Journey™ recognized makes it even more meaningful. ‘What did you do today that brought you joy?’ has become the lens we use to serve, communicate, and connect. We have learned that when you lead with what brings someone JOY, planning becomes more personal, more meaningful, and ultimately more impactful. I am grateful to the families we serve, the Mitlin Team, and the colleagues and partners who have helped us bring this JOY-driven approach to financial planning to more people.”

This recognition follows Mitlin’s 2025 Wealthies finalist honor for the Mitlin Money Mindset® in the Podcast – Investor Focused category.

In its 12th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards, widely known as the “Wealthies,” spotlights the companies and leaders shaping the future of financial advice, wealthtech, investment solutions, and advisor growth.

A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by Wealth Management director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which, each year, recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 10, 2026.

“The scale and quality of this year’s nominations reflect an industry that continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace,” said David Armstrong, Managing Director of Editorial and Content Strategies for the Wealth Management Group at Informa. “What stood out to our judges was not just product innovation, but the growing sophistication around how firms are helping advisors operate, communicate, personalize advice, and build sustainable businesses. The finalists represent a broad cross-section of organizations pushing the industry forward in meaningful ways.”

About the Wealth Management Industry Awards

The Wealth Management Industry Awards recognize outstanding organizations and individuals supporting financial advisor success through innovation, leadership and service. Produced by the Wealth Management Group at Informa, the program honors achievement across technology, asset management, practice management, client service, marketing, leadership and advisor support.

About Wealth Management

Wealth Management, an Informa business, provides financial professionals with trusted news, research, events, and insights to help them build stronger relationships, improve their practices, and grow their businesses. Through digital media, live events, and industry research, Wealth Management connects the wealth ecosystem at every level.

Disclosure: Lawrence Sprung and The JOYful Money Journey™ (Larry Sprung, CFP® YouTube Channel) have been selected as a finalist for Wealth Management’s Wealthies Industry Award for Individual RIA Firm Leaders: Thought Leader of the Year and Investor-Focused Podcast respectively. This awards program recognizes individuals responsible for business initiatives initiated over an 18 month period that enhance the success of financial advisors at their firm. No compensation will be provided directly or indirectly by the nominee as part of the nomination or selection process. Finalist status is not a guarantee of future investment success, and recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

About Mitlin Financial, Inc®

Mitlin Financial, Inc® is a registered investment advisory firm that puts your joy at the center of your financial plan. Through a relationship-driven approach, the firm works side-by-side with clients to help them make thoughtful financial decisions to build a life centered on what brings them joy.

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