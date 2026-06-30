Ludeo Opens Early Access to Self-Serve Integration for Developers, Enabling Game Studios to Turn Gameplay Clips Into Instantly Playable Experiences Fast

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ludeo , the company redefining game discovery through instantly playable experiences, today announced the opening of early access to its self-serve integration platform for game developers.

The launch follows the successful introduction of Ludeo’s Indie Program, which has attracted more than 100 indie studios to the platform.

Today, players primarily discover games through gameplay videos, streams, and social content — but watching is a passive experience. Ludeo changes that by allowing studios to transform video gameplay moments into instantly playable experiences that are self-contained, gamified, and shareable with friends - all delivered instantly and without requiring a single download.

“Players spend countless hours watching gameplay content, but there is a huge friction-filled gap between discovering a game in a video and being able to actually try it,” said Rob Schonfeld, Chief Business Officer at Ludeo. “Ludeo helps developers close that gap by turning their most exciting gameplay moments into experiences players can instantly jump into, share, and challenge their friends, dramatically reducing drop-off and driving player-to-purchase conversion to 18% and more.”

Ludeo offers flexible integration options to support studios at every stage. Studios with a playable demo already live - or launching within the next four weeks - may qualify for Ludeo's white-glove, end-to-end integration service. Studios expecting to have a playable build ready within the next two months can join the self-serve program, with hands-on guidance from the Ludeo team to help get their first playable experience live quickly.

Through Ludeo’s self-serve integration, indie studios can now join the magic in three simple steps:

Open an account Integrate the Ludeo SDK Publish playable Ludeos



Integration is fast and can be live within a day (!), with hands-on support provided throughout the entire process.

Studios receive:

Free, fast integration (1–7 days)

(1–7 days) Creator activation opportunities through our 1K+ creator network

The ability to bring your own creators and community into the program

Special Marketing grants for selected studios

Early access to Ludeo’s self-serve integration is available through the end of August. Interested studios can apply at https://ludeo.com/studios-landing