Logile Debuts LogileONE Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Retail Store Performance

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logile, Inc. , a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, today unveiled LogileONE , a curated network of retail consulting, implementation and technology firms designed to help retailers move faster from operational strategy to measurable store-level results.

Retailers are under sustained pressure to improve productivity, reduce waste and deliver a better customer experience. As workforce management expands beyond scheduling and timekeeping, they increasingly need connected platforms that link forecasting, labor planning, store execution and fresh operations– with the expertise to turn those capabilities into measurable results.

LogileONE addresses that need by bringing together the platform, retail expertise and implementation capacity required to move from strategy to sustained operational improvement. The ecosystem supports multi-unit retailers, from regional grocers to global chains, as they work to improve labor efficiency, reduce waste, increase on-shelf availability and create more consistent execution across stores.

LogileONE pairs Logile’s Workforce Management and Fresh Operations Management with specialized implementation, advisory and solutions expertise. Retailers gain a coordinated team from initial planning through deployment, adoptions and long-term operations. The ecosystem is intentionally selective, helping Logile maintain high standards for retail expertise, implementation quality and accountability for customer outcomes.

“Retail is an execution business, and our customers know it,” said Ross Connally, Chief Commercial Officer at Logile. “They want partners who understand store operations deeply and can help drive measurable results from day one – not just configure a system and move on. LogileONE brings together organizations with real retail expertise and a proven commitment to helping retailers run great stores.”

LogileONE includes some of the industry’s most respected retail consulting, implementation and technology organizations among its strategic partners. Consulting and Implementation Partners include Axsium Group, Connors Group , Delaplex , Deloitte , FrontlineXP , Inovium , ReThink Productivity and Scott-Grant . Technology and Solution Partners include TRUNO and YOOBIC . Logile will continue expanding the ecosystem, adding partners to support customers at every stage of their operational journey.

“With Logile, we can connect advisory work to an execution platform that’s built for modern labor and store operations,” said Rob Bate, CEO and Co-Founder of Frontline XP. “Together we can help retailers clean up their models and processes, trust the forecasts, and support colleagues with schedules and workloads that make sense. That’s where the real productivity gains come from – and that’s what this partnership is about.”

To learn more about LogileONE or explore partnership opportunities, visit logile.com/partners .

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh item management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at logile.com .