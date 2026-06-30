Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) (“Futu” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Futu securities during the period from May 24, 2023 through May 27, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Futu securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 25, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Futu is an online brokerage and wealth management company that provides securities trading, investment, and financial services to retail investors.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that certain Futu entities allegedly conducted securities business, public fund sales business, and futures business in mainland China without obtaining the required regulatory approvals. The complaint further alleges that, on December 30, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) stated that Futu had conducted cross-border securities business with domestic investors in mainland China without regulatory consent, resulting in restrictions on opening new accounts for mainland Chinese investors and soliciting new business from mainland investors.

The truth allegedly began to emerge on May 22, 2026, when Reuters reported that the CSRC, together with seven other Chinese government agencies, had launched a regulatory crackdown targeting brokers allegedly operating without approval. That same day, Futu disclosed that it had received a Notification Letter from the CSRC imposing approximately RMB1.85 billion (approximately US$271 million) in confiscation of alleged illegal gains and fines, as well as a proposed personal fine against the Company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Li Hua. Following these disclosures, Futu's stock price fell $34.10 per share, or 27.5%, to close at $89.76 on May 22, 2026.

The truth allegedly continued to emerge on May 28, 2026, when Futu reported first-quarter 2026 financial results reflecting the proposed regulatory penalties, including approximately RMB470 million in confiscated alleged illegal gains and approximately RMB1.38 billion in fines. Following this disclosure, the Company's stock price fell an additional $5.31 per share, or 4.8%, to close at $104.91.

If you are a Futu investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com