Arcutis Launches New Virtual Health Platform Supporting Access to Care for Individuals Living with Chronic Inflammatory Skin Diseases, Including Approved ZORYVE® (roflumilast) Indications

Virtual health platform offers an additional pathway to care for the more than 45 million people in the U.S. living with eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and plaque psoriasis

Connects eligible individuals with independent, board-certified dermatologists through a streamlined digital experience for evaluation and to discuss potential treatment options

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the launch of a new virtual health platform designed to expand access pathways to its ZORYVE® (roflumilast) portfolio for chronic inflammatory skin diseases.

The virtual health platform provides individuals living with eczema (atopic dermatitis), seborrheic dermatitis, and plaque psoriasis with an additional pathway to connect with independent, board-certified dermatologists and access care through a streamlined digital experience. The offering is intended to complement traditional in-office dermatology specialist care with a convenient, alternative pathway to a dermatologist for those who have yet to see a dermatologist or who struggle with obtaining timely dermatology care. Designed to help improve access to dermatologists and broaden access, where appropriate, to ZORYVE for approved indications, the platform connects individuals with independent dermatologists after completing a brief clinical intake.

“At Arcutis, we believe meaningful innovation should not be focused solely on new treatments, but should extend to all aspects of dermatology care, including access to dermatologists,” said Todd Edwards, chief commercial officer of Arcutis. “We recognize that individuals living with chronic inflammatory skin diseases have different preferences for how and when they engage with providers, and many patients struggle to obtain in-person dermatology care. Our virtual health platform is designed to complement traditional care settings by helping reduce barriers to specialist treatment and supporting individuals who may otherwise forego or face delays in seeing a dermatologist. By providing an additional option for individuals to connect with an independent dermatologist, we can help individuals access timely care and determine whether ZORYVE may be right for them.”

Board-certified, independent dermatologists participating in the platform evaluate, diagnose, and determine appropriate treatment for each individual based on their clinical judgment. Arcutis does not influence clinical decision-making, diagnoses, or prescribing decisions made through the platform. If prescribed, ZORYVE prescriptions are coordinated through a national pharmacy hub designed to support a seamless experience, including insurance support and home delivery, or prescriptions can be sent directly to an individual’s preferred pharmacy.

Today, many individuals are seeking more convenient, flexible ways to engage with care. Virtual health helps address common barriers such as long wait times for dermatology appointments, geographic limitations, and scheduling challenges, while providing an additional pathway for individuals who might otherwise delay or forgo specialized treatment. The platform is designed to complement — not replace — traditional in-office dermatology care. The launch of Arcutis’ virtual health platform reflects the company’s broader commitment to improving access to care and treatment for individuals living with chronic inflammatory skin diseases, helping more individuals access the therapies they need while continuing to engage healthcare providers across dermatology, primary care, and pediatric settings.

For more information, visit zoryve.com/book-virtual-appointment.

About ZORYVE® (roflumilast)

ZORYVE is the number one prescribed branded topical therapy across three major inflammatory dermatoses combined — atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and plaque psoriasis. ZORYVE is a topical formulation of roflumilast, an advanced targeted topical phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor. Inhibiting PDE4, an intracellular enzyme that is an established target in dermatology, decreases the production of pro-inflammatory mediators. This decreases inflammation in the skin and balances the skin’s immune system.

Demonstrating both clinical impact and broad industry recognition, ZORYVE has been honored with multiple prestigious awards and recommendations. ZORYVE was awarded by Allure with the "2025 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award," making it the first FDA-approved medication for atopic dermatitis, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis to win this prominent award. ZORYVE cream 0.3% and ZORYVE foam 0.3% were also awarded the National Psoriasis Foundation’s Seal of Recognition — the first FDA-approved prescription brand to receive the honor. Additionally, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) issued a strong recommendation for the use of ZORYVE cream 0.15% in adults with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, according to updated guidelines released in June 2025, as well as a strong recommendation for the use of ZORYVE cream 0.05% for children aged 2-5 years and ZORYVE cream 0.15% for children aged 6 years and older with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis from the AAD’s first-ever pediatric atopic dermatitis guidelines published in April 2026. In 2024, ZORYVE cream 0.15% was awarded Glamour’s Beauty and Wellness Award for “Best Eczema Product.”



INDICATIONS

ZORYVE cream, 0.05%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in pediatric patients 2 to 5 years of age.

ZORYVE cream, 0.15%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE cream, 0.3%, is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis of the scalp and body in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

Flammability: The propellants in ZORYVE foam are flammable. Avoid fire, flame, and smoking during and immediately following application.

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.05% for pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis 2 to 5 years of age were upper respiratory tract infection (4.1%), diarrhea (2.5%), vomiting (2.1%), rhinitis (1.6%), conjunctivitis (1.4%), and headache (1.1%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.15% for patients with atopic dermatitis 6 years of age or older were headache (2.9%), nausea (1.9%), application site pain (1.5%), diarrhea (1.5%), and vomiting (1.5%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis were diarrhea (3.1%), headache (2.4%), insomnia (1.4%), nausea (1.2%), application site pain (1.0%), upper respiratory tract infection (1.0%), and urinary tract infection (1.0%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for plaque psoriasis were headache (3.1%), diarrhea (2.5%), nausea (1.7%), and nasopharyngitis (1.3%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis were nasopharyngitis (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%).

Please see full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE foam and full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE cream.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company delivering meaningful innovation to address the needs of individuals living with chronic inflammatory skin diseases. Over the past decade, Arcutis has successfully developed a robust portfolio of advanced targeted topicals approved to treat three major inflammatory skin diseases, driven by a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology. Arcutis’ unique dermatology development platform, built on established scientific pathways and coupled with deep clinical dermatology and commercial expertise, enables us to efficiently develop, scale, and deliver our differentiated therapies while advancing a growing pipeline across a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential to expand access for individuals with inflammatory skin diseases, including those approved for ZORYVE. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2026, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts:

Media

Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications

media@arcutis.com