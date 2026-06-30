Micron Announces $250 Million Investment in Trump Accounts Reaching 1 Million Children, Families and the Future Workforce

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced a $250 million investment to increase long-term savings opportunities for children and families through Trump Accounts (also known as 530A Accounts).

As part of this initiative, the company is launching an employee matching benefit for contributions up to $1,000 per child under 18. Additionally, Micron will provide a community benefit of a one-time $250 seed deposit for children with Trump Accounts where Micron operates in Idaho, New York, Virginia, California, Colorado, Minnesota and Texas.

Micron’s investment is the largest corporate commitment of its kind and is expected to support up to one million children. Most of the funding will benefit children and families in communities where Micron operates, expanding long-term financial opportunities for the next generation.

The program complements Micron’s previously announced investment of over $200 billion in U.S. memory manufacturing and R&D, creating over 90,000 U.S. jobs. Together, these investments reflect Micron’s sustained commitment to strengthening the nation’s semiconductor ecosystem and the workforce that supports it.

“At Micron, we believe investing in people is as important as investing in technology,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron Chairman, President and CEO. “As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this investment is about helping children build a strong foundation for future opportunity while supporting the workforce and communities that will shape U.S. semiconductor leadership. We appreciate President Trump and Secretary Bessent for establishing these accounts, which give Micron another meaningful way to support children and families as they plan for the future.”

“Trump Accounts are a transformative policy initiative that will help unlock the American Dream for millions of children. It is encouraging to see our nation's leading companies, including Micron, supporting this effort by stepping up to help children in the communities and offering matching contributions for their employees,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “Thanks to President Trump's leadership, momentum continues to build as more companies and institutions participate, helping the next generation of Americans become shareholders in the world's most vibrant capital markets.”

“I applaud Micron for this powerful commitment to Trump Accounts,” said Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. “Micron and Dell have long enjoyed a strong business partnership, and through this initiative, we are also coming together to support children, create long-term economic opportunity and invest in America’s future.”

“Micron’s massive investment in their people and communities reflects their tremendous values and love of country and will serve as a blueprint for companies all over America,” said Brad Gerstner, Founder and Chairman of Invest America. “This is not an abstract investment — these are meaningful dollars directly into the private Trump Accounts of nearly one million kids. Trump Accounts have unlocked a transformative new type of corporate philanthropy that reconnects every child to the American Dream by making them a direct shareholder in our great American companies. We hope every company, small, medium and large, will follow their lead at any level of support.”



In addition to this initiative, Micron is investing hundreds of millions of dollars across the U.S to expand access to semiconductor careers through K-12 STEM education, semiconductor curriculum development, AI education, community college and university partnerships, registered apprenticeships and other workforce programs.

Trump Accounts are invested in eligible low-fee U.S. index funds, providing broad market exposure and the long-term benefits of compounding. Families can learn more and open an account at https://trumpaccounts.gov/. More information about how residents of eligible counties can qualify for Micron’s seed funding will be available at https://micron.com/communityinvestment. ​

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

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