Gas Engine Market Size to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gas Engine Market size is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2029, from USD 5.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This expansion can be attributed to several factors driving demand within the market. One significant factor is the growing emphasis on cleaner energy sources and sustainability initiatives, leading to increased adoption of gas-powered engines as an alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based options. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as improved efficiency and reliability of gas engines, are further bolstering market growth.

Furthermore, the rising demand for decentralized power generation solutions, particularly in industries such as utilities, manufacturing, and oil and gas, is fueling the uptake of gas engines for onsite power generation applications. Moreover, supportive government policies and incentives aimed at promoting the use of natural gas and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are also contributing to the expansion of the gas engines market. Overall, these factors are collectively driving the growth trajectory of the gas engines market and are expected to continue to propel its expansion in the coming years.

Gas Engine Market Size, Share & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2029

2020–2029 2024 Market Size: USD 5.1 billion

USD 5.1 billion 2029 Projected Market Size: USD 6.3 billion

CAGR (2024–2029): 4.5%

4.5% Market Drivers: Trend toward clean and efficient power generation, integration of renewable energy sources, advancements in gas engine technology, and stringent emission regulations.

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List of Key Players in Gas Engine Market:

Caterpillar (US),

Rolls-royce Holdings (UK),

Siemens Energy (Germany),

Wartsila (Finland),

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

Volkswagen (Germany)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

Cummins (US), among others.

The gas engines market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing demand for cleaner energy solutions and the transition towards sustainable power generation. As industries and governments worldwide prioritize environmental sustainability, gas engines have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based power generation systems. This shift is further fueled by advancements in gas engine technology, enhancing efficiency and reliability while reducing emissions.

Recognizing the potential of this market, major players are making significant investments in research and development to innovate and improve their product offerings. Additionally, strategic investments in infrastructure and expansion initiatives are being undertaken to meet the growing demand for gas engines across various sectors such as utilities, manufacturing, and transportation. Moreover, collaborations and partnerships between industry players and governments are driving investment in the development of infrastructure and regulatory frameworks conducive to the growth of the gas engines market. With favorable market dynamics and increasing investment inflows, the gas engines market is poised for continued expansion in the foreseeable future, presenting lucrative opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain.

The utilities segment commands the highest share in the gas engines market due to several compelling factors. Firstly, utilities require a reliable and efficient power generation solution to meet the growing demand for electricity. Gas engines offer a flexible and cost-effective option for utilities to generate electricity, whether it's for base load, peak shaving, or backup power. Secondly, utilities are increasingly focused on reducing their environmental footprint and transitioning towards cleaner energy sources. Gas engines, particularly those fueled by natural gas, are perceived as a more environmentally friendly alternative to coal or oil-fired power plants, as they produce lower emissions of greenhouse gases and pollutants. Thirdly, gas engines provide utilities with operational flexibility, enabling them to adapt quickly to fluctuations in demand and integrate renewable energy sources such as wind and solar into their power grids. Additionally, advancements in gas engine technology, such as combined heat and power (CHP) systems, enhance overall efficiency by utilizing waste heat for heating or cooling purposes, further driving their adoption in the utilities sector. Overall, the utilities segment's preference for gas engines stems from their reliability, environmental benefits, operational flexibility, and efficiency gains, making them a cornerstone in the modernization and sustainability efforts of the utility industry.

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The Asia Pacific region holds the highest share in the gas engines market due to several key factors driving its dominance. One primary reason is the region's rapid industrialization and urbanization, which have led to increased energy demand across various sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and transportation. Gas engines offer a reliable and efficient solution to meet this growing demand while addressing environmental concerns, as they produce lower emissions compared to conventional fossil fuel-based alternatives. Furthermore, favorable government policies and initiatives aimed at promoting cleaner energy sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions have accelerated the adoption of gas engines in the Asia Pacific region.

Additionally, the availability of abundant natural gas reserves in countries like China, India, and Australia further boosts the attractiveness of gas engines as a cost-effective and sustainable power generation solution. Moreover, ongoing investments in infrastructure development, including power plants, cogeneration facilities, and distributed energy systems, contribute to the widespread deployment of gas engines across the region. Overall, the combination of robust economic growth, supportive regulatory frameworks, abundant natural resources, and increasing environmental awareness positions the Asia Pacific region as a key driver of growth and innovation in the global gas engines market.

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Key Findings of the Study:

In February 2023, Wärtsilä and Ørsted sign an agreement to deliver a 290 MW balancing power plant in Denmark. This agreement involves supplying and installing 10 Wärtsilä 31SG engines for a new natural gas-fired balancing plant that will support the integration of renewable energy sources into the Danish power grid.

In December 2022, Siemens Energy acquired a majority stake in ELIN, a leading provider of gas engines for distributed power generation. This acquisition strengthens Siemens Energy's position in the distributed power generation market, particularly for biogas and renewable energy applications.

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