PatentVest Releases New PatentVest Pulse Report Exploring the Strategic Shift Beyond GLP-1

The new PatentVest Pulse report examines how FGF21 is emerging as the next strategic cardiometabolic layer beyond GLP-1, reshaping obesity therapeutics, pharmaceutical partnerships, and intellectual property strategy

The report analyzes more than $10.7 billion in recent acquisitions and licensing activity, highlighting how leading pharmaceutical companies are positioning themselves for the next phase of obesity innovation

Dallas, TX, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PatentVest, a leading provider of IP Strategy and IP Law services, announced the release of its latest PatentVest Pulse report, "The Crossover: How FGF21 Became the Cardiometabolic Layer Beneath GLP-1."

The report explores how the obesity market is evolving beyond first-generation GLP-1 therapies as pharmaceutical companies increasingly invest in complementary approaches designed to address liver disease, lipid metabolism, chronic inflammation, and other cardiometabolic conditions that GLP-1 therapies do not fully resolve.

Through an analysis of clinical programs, strategic acquisitions, licensing activity, and intellectual property landscapes, the report examines how FGF21 has rapidly evolved into one of the industry's most closely watched therapeutic platforms.

Key highlights from the report include:

A $10.7 Billion Strategic Shift: PatentVest examines major acquisitions involving Novo Nordisk, Roche, and GSK signal growing confidence in FGF21 as the next major opportunity beyond GLP-1.

The Next Competitive Layer: The report explores why FGF21 is increasingly being developed alongside—not instead of—GLP-1 therapies to address broader cardiometabolic disease.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: PatentVest maps the companies, clinical programs, partnerships, and strategic positioning shaping the emerging FGF21 market.

Intellectual Property Landscape: The report analyzes how combination therapies, platform technologies, and evolving patent strategies may influence long-term competitive positioning across obesity therapeutics.

"The first generation of obesity therapies demonstrated what GLP-1 could achieve. The next phase of the market will likely be defined by how companies expand beyond weight loss and build durable positions across the broader cardiometabolic landscape," said Tyler Teske, Business Development Manager at PatentVest. "FGF21 has become one of the most important strategic developments emerging in that transition."

PatentVest Pulse is an ongoing research series that examines emerging technologies, intellectual property landscapes, and competitive dynamics across biotechnology and deep technology markets. Each report is designed to help executives, investors, and innovation leaders better understand the strategic shifts shaping tomorrow's markets.

The report is now available on the PatentVest website.

Access the report: https://insights.patentvest.com/how-fgf21-is-becoming-the-cardiometabolic-layer-beneath-glp-1.

For more information, please contact info@patentvest.com.

About PatentVest

PatentVest is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm built for companies where patents drive enterprise value. The firm pairs seasoned IP counsel with a dedicated analyst team and a proprietary technology platform to deliver portfolio strategy, diligence, and prosecution work with the rigor of Big Law and the speed modern innovators require. PatentVest Pulse, the firm's research series, maps the competitive and IP landscapes of frontier technology sectors, from brain-computer interfaces and humanoid robotics to AI infrastructure and next-generation therapeutics, giving investors, boards, and operators a clear view of who owns the innovation that will define each market. PatentVest is a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH). Learn more at https://www.patentvest.com/.