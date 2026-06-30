Lystek Executes Agreement for Advanced Biosolids Resource Recovery Solution at the City of St. Thomas’ Dalewood Water Reclamation Facility

Attention: Environmental, agricultural, municipal, wastewater, recycling & waste management, reporters/editors,

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario and ST. THOMAS, Ontario, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce Lystek International Corp. has executed an agreement to complete the process design and supply the associated technologies and equipment for the Nutrient Recovery Facility at the City of St. Thomas’ greenfield Dalewood Water Reclamation Facility (WRF). The current phase of the Nutrient Recovery Facility includes Lystek’s supply of two LY10 Lystek THP® Process Trains and associated LysteMize® Digestion, biogas utilization, dewatering infrastructure, and LysteGro® Fertilizer management. This facility will operate in addition to the City’s existing WRF, which also includes Lystek THP® and LysteGro® fertilizer management.

Under a Progressive Design-Build framework North America Construction (1993) Ltd. engaged Lystek to complete the solids handling process design in collaboration with Project Team Designers, WSP Canada Inc., and J.L. Richards & Associates Limited throughout the Project’s initial design phases and now through final design and construction. The Dalewood WRF represents a significant milestone in municipal project delivery as the first major Progressive Design-Build project in the Ontario, Canada water and wastewater sector.

The Dalewood WRF Nutrient Recovery Facility will deliver the City of St. Thomas a cost effective, sustainable, and industry leading biosolids management solution that can scale to accommodate increasing plant flows to support significant community growth. Current facility construction includes footprint for a third Lystek THP Reactor, with long-term design considerations for up to six Reactors.

The Dalewood Nutrient Recovery Facility includes Lystek’s innovative LysteMize anaerobic digestion process which will generate renewable biogas to enhance resource recovery and reduce energy expenses and the carbon footprint of the facility. Alongside the City’s existing WRF, the Dalewood WRF will produce LysteGro, a Canadian Food Inspection Agency regulated fertilizer, that will be managed and sold locally to return fertilizer revenues to the City to offset program costs.

Facility construction is now underway with operations scheduled to begin in 2029.

About Lystek

Lystek International, a division of the Tomlinson Group of Companies, is North America's leading provider of Thermal Hydrolysis solutions for the sustainable management of biosolids and organics, servicing over 60 public and private customers. Lystek THP® converts biosolids and non-hazardous organic residuals into a high-solids liquid, multi-use product for full cycle resource recovery. These products and processes include the LysteMize® process for optimizing anaerobic digestion and biogas production and LysteGro® fertilizer. LysteGro is a Class A quality biosolids fertilizer that is regulated as a fertilizer product in Canada and the state of California. Lystek offers turnkey solutions including technology supply, design-build and installation services, regional processing solutions, and comprehensive LysteGro sales and management.

For more information, please contact: Lystek Head Office – 888-501-6508