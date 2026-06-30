Celebrate the Fourth—Without Damaging Your Hearing or Losing Your Voice

Rockville, MD, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Day is one of the loudest celebrations of the year. Between fireworks, parades, concerts, backyard parties, and sporting events, millions of Americans will spend the holiday surrounded by sounds loud enough to affect both their hearing and their voices.

And this year, the Fourth is just the beginning.

With the FIFA World Cup, America250 celebrations, concerts, festivals, and other major events continuing throughout the summer, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is encouraging people to protect both their hearing and their voices while enjoying what could be one of the noisiest summers in recent memory.

"Summer is meant to be enjoyed," said ASHA President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow. "The good news is you don't have to choose between having fun and protecting your hearing and voice. A few simple steps can help you celebrate safely all season long."

Fireworks, amplified music, stadium crowds, and other loud environments can reach sound levels capable of damaging hearing in minutes—or even seconds. Ringing in the ears or muffled hearing after a loud event may be an early sign of noise-induced hearing loss, which is permanent but preventable.

Loud celebrations can also take a toll on your voice. Hours of cheering, singing, and shouting over background noise can lead to vocal fatigue, hoarseness, and voice strain. While many people recover after resting their voices, persistent hoarseness or other voice changes lasting longer than two weeks should be evaluated by a speech-language pathologist or physician.

Ways to Protect Your Hearing This Summer

Wear earplugs or other hearing protection at fireworks displays, concerts, sporting events, and other loud activities.

Move farther away from speakers, fireworks launch areas, or other major noise sources whenever possible.

Give your ears regular breaks by stepping into quieter areas.

Limit the amount of time you spend in very loud environments.

If your ears ring or your hearing seems muffled after an event, move to a quieter place. If symptoms persist, see a licensed audiologist.

Ways to Protect Your Voice

Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Avoid shouting or talking over loud background noise whenever possible.

Give your voice breaks during long celebrations.

Use a microphone or amplification if you're addressing a crowd.

If hoarseness or voice changes last longer than two weeks, seek professional evaluation.

Whether you're watching fireworks with family, singing along at a concert, cheering at a World Cup watch party, or celebrating America's 250th anniversary, protecting your hearing and voice can help ensure the memories last longer than the ringing in your ears or the loss of your voice.

To schedule an interview with an ASHA-certified audiologist or speech-language pathologist, contact pr@asha.org.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders.

Contact Info



Doug Plesh

DPlesh@asha.org

+1 301-296-8730