Crypto News Today: Bullski Opens Its Priority List and Reveals a New 5-Phase Roadmap Ahead of the $BULLSKI Presale

LONDON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In crypto news today, the project drawing fresh attention isn't a new listing, it's a presale that hasn't opened yet. Bullski ($BULLSKI) just opened its priority list, kicked off a $250 giveaway, and laid out a new five-phase roadmap, all ahead of its 16-stage presale.





Here's what's new this week, what's next on the roadmap, and why early buyers are circling before stage one goes live.

What's New: Bullski Opens the Priority List and a $250 Giveaway

The headline development is the priority list. Bullski's presale isn't live yet, it's in a pre-launch phase, and the priority list is the new way to reserve a spot before the public sale opens. Get on the list and you're first in line when stage one goes live, at the earliest price ahead of the $0.0025 listing.

Alongside it, the team launched a $250 USDT giveaway called 'Bullish by Default', one winner drawn at random, no purchase needed, part of a wider push to grow the community before launch.

Pro tip: the earliest priority-list members tend to get the launch signal first. Add the official channels now so you're not refreshing a page at go-live.

The New Bullski Roadmap: From Foundation to a ski2earn Launch

The bigger news is the freshly published roadmap, which maps five phases. Phase 1, Foundation and Setup, covered the smart contract, the infrastructure, the website, and the early community. Phase 2, Mission Preparation, finalizes the whitepaper and presale setup.

From there it gets more interesting. Phase 3 kicks off the 16-stage presale. Phase 4, Global Expansion, scales up marketing and partnerships.

Phase 5 is the Launch, introducing a ski2earn game, a play-to-earn layer new to the project, not part of what's live today.

The team also rolled out a Trail Report news channel for presale-stage, burn, and listing updates, so announcements land in one place.

Why This Window Is the One Early Buyers Watch

Meme coin presales are drawing fresh attention again in 2026, and projects that show a clear plan stand out from the ones riding hype alone. That's the angle here: Bullski is pointing at what's next, the presale, the expansion phase, and the ski2earn game. The catch is that the cheapest entry is reserved for whoever claimed a spot on the official Bullski site when stage one flips live.

The groundwork is still the backbone. Bullski ($BULLSKI) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with a fixed 120 billion supply, liquidity set to lock at launch, and an audit in process, with the verified contract already on Etherscan (0xD1cF47B731f16CAA6069672ECfed773A6Fd63b2f).

Fun fact: the roadmap frames the 16 presale stages as a descent through the bear market, one stage at a time. It's lore, but it's a neat way to picture why the earliest stages are the cheapest entry.

Why Bullski Is Building on Ethereum, Not Hype

One detail worth flagging is the choice of chain. Bullski settled on Ethereum, the most trusted smart-contract network in crypto, battle-tested since 2015. Rather than spin up an untested chain, a brand-new token inherits Ethereum's security, deep liquidity, and reach.

For a pre-launch project, leaning on infrastructure that has guarded value for a decade tends to age well.

How to Lock In Priority Access Before Launch

The practical takeaway from all of this: there is nothing to buy today, but there is a place to claim. Head to the project's site to get priority access , a free reservation that holds your spot and sends the launch signal when stage one is ready. The wallet, the network fees and the ETH-or-USDT purchase are all launch-day mechanics.

For now, the reservation is the only step that counts.

$250 USDT Giveaway: To mark the run-up to launch, Bullski is giving away $250 USDT to one winner, drawn at random, no purchase needed. enter the $250 Bullski giveaway by joining the Telegram and following on X. Winners are announced only on the official channels, and the team never asks for your keys.

Bullski News FAQ

What is new with Bullski right now?

Bullski just opened its priority list, launched a $250 USDT giveaway, and published a new five-phase roadmap ahead of its 16-stage presale. The presale isn't live yet, so the priority list is the way to get in early.

When does the Bullski presale launch?

Bullski is in its pre-launch priority-list phase, and the presale opens soon. The roadmap places the 16-stage presale at Phase 3, building toward a $0.0025 listing. Watch the official channels for the live stage.

What is on the Bullski roadmap?

Five phases: Foundation and Setup, Mission Preparation, the 16-stage presale, Global Expansion, and Launch, which introduces a ski2earn game. Do your own research before taking part in any presale.

What is the ski2earn game?

It's a play-to-earn feature on the roadmap's launch phase, a newer addition to the Bullski ecosystem rather than part of what's live today. Details follow on the official channels as launch nears.

How do I stay updated on Bullski news?

Subscribe to the project's Trail Report news channel and follow Bullski on its official X and Telegram for presale-stage, burn, and listing updates. Confirm the official links before connecting a wallet.

For More Information

Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io

Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial

X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin

Media Contact:

Company Name: Bullski

Contact Person: JAMES MCDONALD

Email: marketing@bullski.io

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