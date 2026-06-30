After the Sengkang Bullying Case, FamGuard Reflects a New Approach to Family Safety

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School bullying and cyberbullying are increasingly becoming key concerns in discussions around child and youth safety in Singapore. In response to these growing concerns, ATON Inc. has launched its family safety platform, FamGuard.

Recent research found that one in four upper primary school students in Singapore experienced bullying, while many parents remain concerned about children's exposure to cyberbullying and online risks.

Public attention intensified following the widely discussed Sengkang Green Primary School bullying case.

The case quickly spread online and sparked broader discussions around school response measures and student protection systems.

Following the incident, conversations expanded beyond disciplinary action and increasingly focused on whether warning signs could be identified earlier.

Experts note that challenges faced by children and teenagers do not always appear through direct communication and may instead emerge through changes in relationships, behavior, or digital activity.

As messaging apps, social media, and group conversations become a larger part of everyday life, the way families understand and stay connected with their children is also changing.

These changes influence expectations for family safety services.

Traditional location-based solutions have focused on helping families confirm movement and physical safety. Recently, interest has expanded toward understanding children's daily routines, digital environments, and behavioral patterns.

ATON’s family safety platform FamGuard, launched in June, was developed with this shift in mind.

In addition to real-time location-based safety features, FamGuard provides AI-powered Conversation Insights and Friend Scoring capabilities designed to help parents better understand communication patterns and relationship dynamics, and support earlier conversations when unusual changes appear.

The platform includes Parental Controls features that allow parents to monitor smartphone usage patterns and support healthier digital habits through Screen Time Management, App Usage Monitoring, and App Controls.

According to FamGuard, growing interest in family safety today is extending beyond knowing where children are toward understanding how they interact with the world around them.

“Technology cannot replace parents,” an ATON representative said. “But it can help families stay connected earlier and start conversations sooner.”