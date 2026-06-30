Wolverine Launches USA-Built Loader II DuraShocks® Wedge, Celebrating the Workers building America and their own American Dream

Rockford, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine®, America’s leading work boot brand with more than 140 years of proven craftsmanship, today introduces the USA-Built Loader II DuraShocks® Wedge anchoring a broader brand campaign celebrating the people building their American Dream and shaping the next chapter of America.

Launching as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the new style reflects Wolverine’s long-standing commitment to supporting the skilled hands and minds doing the world’s most important work, connecting the grit of America’s past to the workers building its future.

As part of the launch, Wolverine is rolling out a multi-phase campaign designed to honor and celebrate workers across the country. The campaign begins with the “American Dream” contest, recognizing workers in all 50 states. Each winner will receive a pair of USA-Built boots alongside an American-made flag from Allegiance Flag Supply, a South Carolina-based company recognized for its craftsmanship and commitment to American jobs. It will continue with storytelling inspired by the Minutemen of the American Revolution, everyday individuals who showed up when their communities needed them most, a spirit that still defines the American worker today.

"We honor the people who built this country and continue to keep it running today,” said Mike Maloney, Global General Manager of Wolverine. “The tradesmen of the past built the foundation we stand on today, and that same grit and determination lives on in the modern workforce. As the original work boot brand, Wolverine is proud to carry that legacy forward by combining heritage craftsmanship with the comfort and performance today’s workers depend on.”

Built in Texas by local workers using a combination of domestic and globally sourced materials, the USA-Built Loader II DuraShocks Wedge is crafted to last. The boot features iconic Wolverine DuraShocks® comfort, a shock-absorbing system engineered to reduce impact and help reduce foot fatigue during long days. The outsole has 13 DuraShocks traction bars, a subtle design detail that nods to the 13 stripes of the American flag. The full-grain leather upper also features red, white and blue stitching detail on the backstay.

The complete Loader II franchise is designed for real-world jobsite demands, with reinforced Goodyear welt construction, waterproof leather and a range of safety toe options. Designed for warehouse, manufacturing and trade professionals working long hours on concrete, the wedge outsole provides stability and all-day comfort without sacrificing durability, delivering the performance workers expect from a brand built on real-world experience.

The launch of the new Loader II is supported by a head-to-toe USA-built collection, including a new Made in USA crewneck pullover, crafted in California.

As the nation marks 250 years, Wolverine’s campaign continues throughout the summer with additional moments celebrating the hardworking people who keep America moving.

The USA‑Built Loader II DuraShocks Wedge is available now at authorized Wolverine retailers and at www.wolverine.com. For more information about Wolverine, please visit www.wolverine.com.

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ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine is America’s leading work boot brand, trusted for more than 140 years to deliver craftsmanship, relentless innovation, and performance comfort. Committed to honoring the spirit and tenacity of the American worker, Wolverine has supported thousands of next generation skilled tradespeople through its Project Bootstrap initiative.

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Megan McCarl

megan.mccarl@wwwinc.com