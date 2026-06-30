Key Industry Players Focus on Advancing Computational Storage Solutions

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Storage Market by Offering, Type, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The computational storage market is forecasted to expand from USD 0.93 billion in 2026 to USD 4.30 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 29.0% throughout the period. This growth is influenced by the increasing need to process large data volumes near their storage locations to minimize latency and data movement. As AI, big data analytics, and high-performance computing gain traction, the demand for efficient and rapid data processing solutions intensifies. Furthermore, the burgeoning data center workloads and the widespread deployment of cloud computing accentuate the necessity for optimized storage architecture. Developments in NVMe, SSD controllers, and embedded processors are paving the way for more intelligent storage solutions.

Programmable computational storage segment to witness high growth during the forecast period. The programmable computational storage segment is anticipated to grow robustly due to its ability to facilitate customizable data processing tailored to specific workloads such as AI, analytics, and cybersecurity. These solutions empower users to execute application-specific algorithms within the storage, enhancing flexibility and performance. As data centers seek workload optimization, the adoption of reconfigurable architectures like FPGAs and DPUs becomes prevalent. The industry trend towards scalable and future-proof storage solutions is also promoting programmability. The strides in software frameworks and development tools are rendering programmable computational storage more accessible and economically viable.

Enterprise storage segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The enterprise segment secured the largest market share in 2025 due to its widespread application across data centers, cloud platforms, and high-performance computing realms. Computational storage devices are more frequently used by organizations aiming to cut down data movement, boost processing efficiency, and minimize latency. The expansion in AI applications, big data analytics, and real-time operations are speeding up the demand for sophisticated storage solutions. Major technology companies have broadened their product offerings and partnerships to fortify market reach. Investments in advanced storage infrastructure have also supported the extensive deployment of computational storage systems.

China accounted for the largest market share in 2025. In the Asia Pacific region, China dominated the market share, bolstered by its strong manufacturing sector and significant investments in computing and data center infrastructure. Driven by rapid AI, cloud computing, and big data analytics adoption, China's demand for computational storage solutions is substantial. Government backing for digital transformation and semiconductor development further propels market growth. The presence of prominent technology firms and system integrators fosters local adaptation. Moreover, the surge in enterprise digitization and smart industry initiatives sustain China's leadership position regionally.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted with industry experts in the computational storage market to confirm and assess market size for various segments gathered from secondary research. Key contributors are distributed as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 30%, Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level - 20%, Director Level - 50%, Others - 30%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 40%, RoW - 10%

Prominent players profiled include Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NGD Systems (US), ScaleFlux (US), Marvell Technology, Inc. (US), and more.

Research Coverage: This comprehensive research report segments the computational storage market by offering, type, end-use industry, and geographical region. It elucidates the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that shape the computational storage market, delivering forecasts up to 2032. The report further includes leadership mapping and in-depth analyses of the companies within the computational storage ecosystem.

Reasons to Purchase this Report: This report equips market leaders and new entrants with close approximations of revenue for the computational storage market and its subsegments. Stakeholders are equipped to comprehend the competitive landscape, facilitating the development of optimal business strategies. Insights into key market drivers and growth obstacles prepare businesses to capitalize on upcoming opportunities.

The report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of driving factors like increased demand for expedited data processing and reduced latency in AI and big data workloads catalyzing computational storage adoption.

Inhibitors such as deployment costs and integration challenges that limit widespread adoption.

Opportunities stem from growing investments in cloud, edge computing, and data centers, unveiling strong growth potential.

Challenges around standardization and expertise gaps impeding adoption and scale.

Insights into product innovation, with detailed analysis on upcoming technologies and new product offerings in the computational storage market.

Market development insights, providing comprehensive analysis across varied regions on lucrative markets.

Market diversification strategies with exhaustive data on new products and services, untapped geographies, and recent market developments.

A competitive assessment featuring leading players like Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and others.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 237 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Data-Intensive Workloads Driven by Increasing Adoption of AI, Big Data Analytics, and HPC Pressing Need to Alleviate CPU and Memory Bottlenecks in Data-Intensive Workloads

Challenges Lack of Unified Industry Standards Integration Complexity Across Multi-Layered IT Architecture

Opportunities Expanding Hyperscale and Cloud Infrastructure Increasing AI and ML Workload Complexity



Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Scaleflux, Inc.

Marvell

Ngd Systems

Eideticom

Netint Technologies

Pliops

Arm Limited

Aic Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Kalray SA

Nyriad

Phison Electronics Corp.

Via Technologies, Inc.

Netapp

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Calypso Systems

Lightbits Labs

Minio

Western Digital Corporation

Seagate Technology LLC

Sk Hynix

Kioxia Holdings Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lx2ose

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