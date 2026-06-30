Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 1.72 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rapid Diagnostic Demand

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market by Product, Technology, Animal Type - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The veterinary PoC diagnostics market is anticipated to expand from USD 1.19 billion in 2026 to USD 1.72 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7%. This growth is catalyzed by advancements in rapid veterinary diagnostics, decentralized testing, and streamlined real-time animal health management. The primary market drivers include heightened disease identification needs in companion and farm animals, accelerating demand for rapid clinical decision-making, and the intensification of pet ownership and livestock production. These trends are shaping the adoption of point-of-care instruments like rapid immunoassays, portable molecular systems, and handheld analyzers.

The market also benefits from increased emphasis on animal health prevention, biosecurity, and management of zoonoses and economically impactful diseases. Investment in disease surveillance by governments, veterinary associations, and animal owners underscores the demand for efficient, rapid PoC testing solutions. Innovations in diagnostic technology are further bolstering market potential, with strides in portable diagnostic devices, isothermal amplification, and integrated digital platforms facilitating quicker, more automated testing.

By animal type, companion animals to record higher CAGR during forecast period: Companion animals are forecasted to experience a higher growth rate due to an uptick in the global pet population and pet humanization trends, leading to increased spending on advanced veterinary care. The growing clamor for rapid in-clinic diagnostics among pet owners is stimulating PoC technology adoption in veterinary clinics, supported by enhanced preventive healthcare awareness and frequent veterinary consultations.

By technology, immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025: Immunodiagnostics, dominant in 2025, are crucial due to their deployment in rapid, easy-to-execute testing formats like lateral flow assays and ELISA-based kits. These tests-integral to routine veterinary practice-are favored for detecting infectious diseases, parasites, and biomarkers across animals owing to their cost-efficiency, quick turnaround times, and minimal sample preparation requirements.

Asia Pacific to witness highest growth rate during forecast period: The Asia Pacific market is poised for the fastest growth, driven by increased livestock production, rising pet ownership, and improved animal health management awareness in emerging countries. This growth is supported by government-sponsored disease surveillance initiatives and significant investments from global and regional players, propelling the adoption of portable, user-friendly veterinary PoC diagnostics.

Supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (60%), Tier 2 (30%), Tier 3 (10%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (50%), Other (20%)

By Region: North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (10%), Middle East & Africa (5%)

Note: Other designations include sales, marketing, and product managers.

Demand-side primary interviews:

By End User: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics (50%), Homecare Settings (35%), Other End Users (15%)

By Designation: Veterinarians/Veterinary Practitioners (47%), Directors/Owners (22%), Farm/Animal Health Managers (15%), Others (16%)

By Region: North America (25%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (11%), Middle East & Africa (15%)

Note: Other designations include technicians, managers, procurement officers, and researchers.

Research Coverage: This study encompasses various market segments, including product, technology, animal type, and regional forecasts. It offers a competitive analysis of key players, focusing on their profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report: The report aids established and emerging firms in grasping market trends, thereby enabling them to secure a larger market share. It outlines strategic pathways such as technology innovation, market development, diversification, and competitive assessment, crucial for sustained growth.

This report provides insights into:

Key drivers like the rising demand for rapid diagnosis and the intensification of livestock production

Product Development/Innovation: Upcoming technologies and product launches

Market Development: Opportunities in emerging markets

Market Diversification: Information on untapped regions and recent investments

Competitive Assessment: Market shares and strategic insights of the leading players

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 373 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Incidence of Transboundary and Endemic Diseases Increasing Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products Technological Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics, Multiplex Assays, and Rapid Testing Platforms Growth in Companion Animal Population Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Restraints Rising Pet Care Costs High Cost of Veterinary Diagnostic Tests Limited Diagnostic Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Opportunities Integration of AI & ML in Veterinary Poc Diagnostics Expansion of Rapid Poc and Portable on-Farm Diagnostic Solutions

Challenges Rapid Mutation and Strain Variability of Viral Pathogens

Unmet Needs and White Spaces Unmet Needs in Veterinary Poc Diagnostics Market White Space Opportunities

Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities Interconnected Markets Cross-Sector Opportunities

Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players



Company Profiles

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis Services LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Antech Diagnostics, Inc.

Bionote

Innovative Diagnostics

Biomerieux

Indical Bioscience GmbH

Virbac

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

Biogal

Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Agrolabo S.P.A.

Enalees

Biopanda Reagents Ltd

Fassisi, GmbH

Skyer, Inc.

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Bio-X Diagnostics SA

Affigen Inc.

Alveo Technologies

Fluxergy Inc.

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd

Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Coris Bioconcept

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ygv8q

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