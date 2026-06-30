Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Metrology & Inspection Equipment: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The semiconductor metrology and inspection (M&I) equipment market sits at the heart of modern chip manufacturing, providing the measurement and defect-detection capabilities that make advanced process control possible. As device architectures grow more complex, three-dimensional, and heterogeneous, the ability to see, measure, and characterize structures - both on the surface and buried beneath multiple layers - has become a decisive factor in achieving acceptable yields. Metrology and inspection are increasingly described as a potential bottleneck in advanced chip manufacturing, with process-control intensity rising in step with each new node and packaging innovation.



Demand is propelled by the evolution of advanced logic, DRAM, high-bandwidth memory, EUV lithography, and advanced packaging. Inspection requirements are intensifying as defect sensitivity climbs and as the industry transitions toward gate-all-around transistors, high-aspect-ratio memory, and bonding-related failure modes that are no longer visible at the surface. In parallel, metrology is expanding to address tighter overlay budgets, growing materials complexity, and the need for precise control of surface, shape, and topography. Advanced packaging - encompassing hybrid bonding, panel-level packaging, and glass substrates - is emerging as a major growth driver, multiplying the number of critical control points across the process flow.



The supplier ecosystem remains concentrated among established players in North America, Europe, and Japan, where most of the value creation and roadmap leadership resides. At the same time, China is accelerating efforts to build a domestic M&I ecosystem, contributing to a more diversified and dynamic supply chain. Competition is shifting beyond hardware toward application know-how, software, data analytics, hybrid metrology, and service capabilities. Across the field, continued innovation in optical, e-beam, X-ray, surface-probe, and computational techniques - often combined through data fusion - is reshaping the competitive landscape and enabling the next wave of semiconductor innovation.



A comprehensive 2027-2037 analysis of the global semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment market, covering forecasts, segments, technologies, device-class requirements, the supplier ecosystem, regional dynamics including China, competitive market shares, and detailed profiles of leading and emerging equipment vendors. Contents include:

Report Objectives & Scope - objectives, coverage of segments, device classes, technologies and geographies, key questions answered

Three-Page Summary

Executive Summary - key findings, demand drivers, headline forecasts, competitive and regional snapshots, strategic recommendations

Market Forecast 2027-2037 - total market, inspection, metrology, and mask M&I analyses, plus segmentation by application, region, node and measurement principle, with scenario and sensitivity analysis

Industry Ecosystem - supply chain mapping, industry news, vendor market shares, M&A and venture funding, regional analysis, focus on Greater China, and supplier strategy/financials

Technology Trends - process-control strategies, the shift to deep 3D insight, multi-technique inspection, hybrid metrology, computational/AI methods, on-chamber and on-tool metrology, and the technology roadmap

Requirements & Challenges by Device Class - logic, memory, power & analog, opto & sensors, advanced packaging, and EUV/mask M&I

Technology Landscape - optical, e-beam, X-ray, surface & topography, and computational/hybrid M&I, with comparative benchmarking

Conclusions & Outlook - takeaways, opportunities, unmet needs, and risk scenarios

Company Profiles - profiles of leading and emerging vendors

Key Topics Covered:



1 REPORT OBJECTIVES & SCOPE

1.1 Report objectives

1.2 Scope of the report

1.3 Segments, device classes & technologies covered

1.4 Geographic coverage

1.5 Key questions answered



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Key findings at a glance

2.2 M&I as the emerging bottleneck in advanced chip manufacturing

2.3 Demand drivers: process complexity, 3D architectures & yield economics

2.4 Headline market forecasts 2027-2037

2.5 Competitive landscape snapshot

2.6 Regional dynamics & localization

2.7 Strategic recommendations for stakeholders



3 METROLOGY & INSPECTION EQUIPMENT MARKET FORECAST 2027-2037

3.1 Total M&I market overview

3.1.1 Market definition & value-chain boundaries

3.1.2 Methodology and triangulation

3.1.3 Historical market 2021-2026 (base period)

3.1.4 Total market value forecast 2027-2037

3.1.5 M&I share of total wafer fab equipment

3.1.6 Market split by measurement function

3.2 Inspection market analysis

3.2.1 Inspection market sizing and structure

3.2.2 Patterned wafer inspection

3.2.3 Defect sensitivity and 3D-architecture drivers

3.2.4 Unpatterned, macro, edge and backside inspection

3.3 Metrology market analysis

3.3.1 Metrology market sizing and structure

3.3.2 Overlay and critical-dimension metrology

3.3.3 Thin-film, composition, shape and topography metrology

3.3.4 In-line versus standalone metrology

3.4 Mask metrology & inspection market analysis

3.4.1 Mask M&I sizing and structure

3.4.2 Mask inspection and the competitive split

3.4.3 Actinic and EUV mask M&I

3.4.4 Mask writing and inspection interplay

3.5 Market segmentation & cross-cuts

3.5.1 By end-application

3.5.2 By region

3.5.3 By wafer size and technology node

3.5.4 By measurement principle

3.6 Forecast scenarios & sensitivity analysis

3.6.1 Scenario framework

3.6.2 Key sensitivities



4 METROLOGY & INSPECTION INDUSTRY ECOSYSTEM

4.1 Ecosystem & supply-chain mapping

4.2 Industry news & recent developments

4.3 Equipment vendor market shares

4.3.1 Overall M&I market shares

4.3.2 Market shares by inspection segment

4.3.3 Market shares by metrology segment

4.3.4 Market shares in mask M&I

4.4 Venture funding & emerging-player landscape

4.4.1 Funding landscape overview

4.4.2 Emerging focus areas

4.4.3 Implications for incumbents

4.5 M&I regional analysis

4.5.1 North America

4.5.2 Europe

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 Korea & Taiwan

4.6 China

4.6.1 Domestic ecosystem development

4.6.2 Local optical inspection & metrology suppliers

4.6.3 Localization trajectory & barriers

4.7 Strategy & financial analysis of leading suppliers

4.7.1 Revenue, margins & R&D intensity

4.7.2 Strategic positioning & differentiation



5 METROLOGY & INSPECTION TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

5.1 Process control strategies and the role of M&I

5.2 From surface control to deep 3D insight

5.3 Multi-technique inspection strategies

5.4 Hybrid metrology & data fusion

5.5 Computational metrology, AI & machine learning

5.6 Focus on on-chamber and on-tool metrology

5.7 Software, analytics & service as competitive differentiators

5.8 Technology roadmap & maturity assessment



6 M&I REQUIREMENTS & CHALLENGES BY DEVICE CLASS

6.1 Cross-cutting requirements & emerging metrology gaps

6.2 Logic

6.2.1 FinFET to gate-all-around (GAA)

6.2.2 CFET & backside power delivery

6.3 Memory

6.3.1 DRAM & high-aspect-ratio structures

6.3.2 3D NAND

6.3.3 HBM & stacking-related failure modes

6.4 Power & Analog

6.5 Opto & Sensors

6.6 Advanced Packaging

6.6.1 Hybrid bonding

6.6.2 Panel-level packaging (PLP)

6.6.3 Glass substrates & cores

6.6.4 Subsurface & buried-defect detection

6.7 EUV Photolithography and Mask M&I



7 M&I TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE

7.1 Optical M&I

7.1.1 Brightfield / darkfield inspection

7.1.2 Scatterometry & optical CD

7.1.3 Ellipsometry & reflectometry

7.1.4 Wavefront & interferometric techniques

7.2 E-beam M&I

7.2.1 CD-SEM

7.2.2 E-beam defect inspection

7.2.3 Multi-beam architectures

7.3 X-ray M&I

7.3.1 XRD / XRF / XRR

7.3.2 CD-SAXS

7.3.3 X-ray imaging & CT for packaging

7.4 Surface & topography M&I

7.4.1 Atomic force microscopy (AFM) & scanning probe

7.4.2 Acoustic & subsurface metrology

7.4.3 Quantum & magnetic-field imaging

7.5 Computational and hybrid M&I

7.6 Comparative benchmarking of M&I methods

7.6.1 Resolution, throughput & cost-of-ownership

7.6.2 Strengths, limitations & application fit



8 MARKET OUTLOOK

8.1 Opportunities & unmet needs for equipment suppliers

8.2 Risks & scenario outlook



9 COMPANY PROFILES (57 COMPANY PROFILES)



10 APPENDIX

10.1 Companies cited in this report

10.2 Glossary, methodology & definitions

10.2.1 Research methodology & data sources

10.2.2 Market sizing approach & key assumptions

10.2.3 Segmentation framework

10.3 Detailed data tables



11 REFERENCES



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1. The M&I market at a glance

Table 2. Headline forecast summary, by function and application (USD bn)

Table 3. Historical M&I equipment market, 2021-2026 (USD bn, triangulated estimates)

Table 4. Total M&I equipment market forecast, 2027-2037 (USD bn, central case)

Table 5. M&I market by measurement function, selected years (USD bn and % of total)

Table 6. Inspection market by sub-segment, selected years (USD bn and CAGR)

Table 7. Metrology market by sub-segment, selected years (USD bn and CAGR)

Table 8. Mask & reticle M&I market by sub-segment, selected years (USD bn and CAGR)

Table 9. M&I market by end-application, 2027 and 2037 (USD bn and % of total)

Table 10. M&I market by region, 2027 (USD bn and % of total)

Table 11. M&I market by node tier and wafer format, 2027 and 2037 (USD bn and CAGR)

Table 12. M&I market by measurement principle, 2027 and 2037 (USD bn and % of total)

Table 13. Forecast scenarios, 2027-2037 (USD bn)

Table 14. Estimated overall M&I vendor shares, 2025 (USD bn and %, triangulated)

Table 15. Estimated segment leadership and leader share

Table 16. Selected venture funding rounds, emerging M&I-relevant players

Table 17. Estimated M&I value capture by supplier home region (2025, %)

Table 18. Selected mainland China M&I suppliers and coverage

Table 19. Financial profile of leading M&I suppliers, latest fiscal year (USD)

Table 20. M&I technology maturity and roadmap assessment

Table 21. M&I requirements and emerging gaps by device class

Table 22. EUV mask metrology and inspection flow Source: research synthesis; conceptual schematic.

Table 23. Strengths, limitations and application fit of principal M&I techniques

Table 24. Priority opportunities and unmet needs for M&I suppliers

Table 25. Hitachi high-Tech annual unit shipments

Table 26. JEOL annual unit shipments

Table 27. Key market-sizing assumptions (central case)

Table 28. Segmentation framework

Table 29. Abbreviations and glossary

Table 30. Total M&I equipment market, full annual series, 2021-2037 (USD bn)

Table 31. M&I market by measurement function, annual, 2027-2037 (USD bn)



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1. Executive snapshot: M&I market trajectory with scenario range, and 2037 market by application

Figure 2. Total M&I equipment market value, 2021-2037 (USD bn)

Figure 3. Indexed growth of M&I value versus equipment spend, device units and wafer starts, 2021-2037 (2021 = 100)

Figure 4. M&I equipment as a share of total wafer fab equipment, 2021-2037 (%)

Figure 5. M&I steps per wafer by technology node (index, 28nm = 100)

Figure 6. Inspection market by sub-segment, 2027-2037 (USD bn)

Figure 7. Inspection market CAGR by sub-segment, 2027-2037 (%)

Figure 8. Critical defect size versus inspection intensity by node Source: research synthesis; indicative values.

Figure 9. Metrology market by sub-segment, 2027-2037 (USD bn)

Figure 10. Metrology market CAGR by sub-segment, 2027-2037 (%)

Figure 11. Mask & reticle M&I market by sub-segment, 2027-2037 (USD bn)

Figure 12. M&I market by end-application, 2027 vs 2037 (USD bn)

Figure 13. M&I market by region, 2027 (USD bn)

Figure 14. M&I market by measurement principle, 2027 vs 2037 (USD bn)

Figure 15. M&I equipment market forecast scenarios, 2027-2037 (USD bn)

Figure 16. M&I ecosystem and supply-chain map

Figure 17. Estimated overall M&I vendor shares, 2025 (%)

Figure 18. Estimated market-leader share across M&I sub-segments (%)

Figure 19. Estimated M&I value capture by supplier home region, 2025 (%)

Figure 20. Estimated domestic-supplier share in China by node tier, 2025-2037 (%)

Figure 21. The closed-loop process-control cycle and the role of M&I

Figure 22 . Multi-technique inspection coverage

Figure 23. Hybrid metrology and data-fusion concept

Figure 24. AI/ML computational-metrology workflow Source: research synthesis; conceptual schematic.

Figure 25. Standalone versus integrated on-tool metrology

Figure 26. M&I technique maturity versus forecast growth intensity

Figure 27. M&I requirement intensity by device class and measurement type

Figure 28. Logic architecture evolution and the new measurement challenge at each generation

Figure 29. Critical metrology points in 3D NAND and HBM structures Source: research synthesis; conceptual schematic.

Figure 30. Critical M&I control points in advanced heterogeneous packaging Source: research synthesis; conceptual schematic.

Figure 31. Single-column versus multi-beam e-beam architecture Source: research synthesis; conceptual schematic.

Figure 32. X-ray technique map: from materials to volumetric imaging Source: research synthesis; conceptual positioning.

Figure 33. AFM and acoustic subsurface metrology

Figure 34. Quantum-diamond imaging of buried current flow

Figure 35. Resolution versus throughput positioning of M&I techniques

Figure 36. Comparative benchmarking of M&I techniques across key attributes

Figure 37 .M&I opportunity map: forecast growth versus contestability

Figure 38. Applied Materials Solar Wafer Inspection System.

Figure 39. ASML YieldStar S-200B

Figure 40. ATLANT 3D Nanofabricator LITE system

Figure 41. Auros overlay-metrology system

Figure 42. Bruker D8 DISCOVER X-ray diffractometer

Figure 43. CT 600S machine.

Figure 44. Aton 3D AOI System

Figure 45. SEpA-i series - electron-beam inspection (EBI)

Figure 46. EVG50 Automated Metrology System

Figure 47. Surfscan SP7

Figure 48. ACTIS A150

Figure 49. Nikon NSR-S205 Litho Lithography System.

Figure 50. Park NX-Wafer



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