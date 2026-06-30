Flux Power Releases SkyEMS® 3.0, Transforming Fleet Data with AI-Powered Insights and Personalized Dashboards

VISTA, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and fleet intelligence technology, today announced SkyEMS® 3.0, the most significant platform leap in the company’s history.

SkyEMS 3.0 is not an incremental update. It is a fundamental reimagining of how industrial fleets manage, monitor, and optimize their energy assets. Built around a completely redesigned user experience, SkyEMS 3.0 transforms fleet data into a personalized command center that delivers the information each operator needs, exactly when they need it.

With customizable dashboards, AI-powered analytics, intelligent alerts, advanced battery health monitoring, and a new mobile experience, SkyEMS 3.0 helps organizations reduce time-to-awareness of battery issues by 15% to 40% while also achieving a 10% to 30% improvement in fleet uptime. By turning real-time battery data into actionable intelligence, operators can identify emerging issues sooner, make faster decisions, and maximize asset utilization across their fleets.

At the heart of SkyEMS 3.0 is a fully customizable dashboard built for how real operators work. Drag-and-drop widgets surface the metrics that matter most to each team from state of charge and charging activity to fleet utilization, runtime performance, and battery health trends. This dashboard is more than a reporting tool; it is a fleet intelligence platform built around your priorities.

Intelligent alert management allows teams to configure critical notifications around specific operational thresholds, ensuring the right people see the right issues instantly. Combined with mobile access that puts fleet and battery intelligence directly into users' hands, the result is a measurable improvement in fleet uptime, operational efficiency, and asset performance.

"Fleet managers don't need more data. They need the right data," said Krishna Vanka, Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power. "SkyEMS 3.0 delivers a personalized intelligence platform that adapts to each operation while leveraging AI to uncover opportunities, identify risks, and help customers maximize the value of every battery in their fleet."

Powered by Flux Power's continuously evolving AI analytics engine, SkyEMS 3.0 moves fleets from reactive to predictive, data-driven operations. The platform continuously analyzes fleet-wide activity to identify trends, detect anomalies, and surface actionable recommendations, delivering intelligence that compounds in value the more it learns about your operation.

Work Profile Classification is a breakthrough capability unique to SkyEMS 3.0. It automatically analyzes battery usage patterns and improves the accuracy of State of Health (SOH) forecasting, enabling operators to extend asset life, plan replacements with confidence, and reduce unplanned downtime.

"SkyEMS 3.0 was designed to help customers turn information into action," said Lucia Salcido, Senior Product Manager at Flux Power. "By combining AI-driven insights, customizable dashboards, intelligent alerting, Work Profile Classification, and advanced battery health analytics, we're giving customers unprecedented visibility into fleet performance and the tools they need to optimize it every day."

What’s New in SkyEMS 3.0?

SkyEMS 3.0 delivers everything an intelligent fleet operation demands, and nothing it doesn't:

Fully Customizable Dashboards: Drag-and-drop widgets tailored to individual users and operational priorities.

Drag-and-drop widgets tailored to individual users and operational priorities. Intelligent Alert Management: Configure real-time notifications based on KPIs and fleet conditions.

Configure real-time notifications based on KPIs and fleet conditions. AI-Powered Predictive Analytics: Identify emerging issues before they impact uptime or throughput.

Identify emerging issues before they impact uptime or throughput. Work Profile Classification: Automatically analyze usage patterns to improve battery health forecasting accuracy.

Automatically analyze usage patterns to improve battery health forecasting accuracy. Advanced State of Health (SOH) Analytics: Deeper diagnostics, lifecycle tracking, and end-of-life forecasting at the pack level.

Deeper diagnostics, lifecycle tracking, and end-of-life forecasting at the pack level. Enhanced Runtime & Performance Modeling: More accurate calculations for planning and capacity optimization.

More accurate calculations for planning and capacity optimization. Fleet-Wide Reporting: Energy consumption, charging behavior, utilization trends, and operational efficiency.

Energy consumption, charging behavior, utilization trends, and operational efficiency. Mobile Access: Full fleet visibility and management from anywhere, on any device.

Full fleet visibility and management from anywhere, on any device. Enterprise API & User Management: Scalable integrations and role-based access for organizations of any size.



SkyEMS 3.0 builds on more than ninety platform enhancements delivered over the past six months and accelerates Flux Power's strategy to create a connected, intelligent energy ecosystem around every battery it deploys. As customers increasingly rely on data-driven operations, SkyEMS strengthens Flux Power's competitive differentiation, deepens customer engagement, and expands the value delivered beyond the battery itself.

SkyEMS 3.0 is now available to Flux Power customers. For more information, visit Flux Power_SkyEMS 3.0.

About Flux Power

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling and airport ground support equipment (GSE). Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Flux Power’s revenue growth expectations and quotes from management. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Flux Power’s ability to amend the terms of its agreement with Gibraltar Business Capital, LLC and Flux Power’s continued access to its credit facility thereunder; Flux Power’s ability to continue as a going concern; Flux Power’s ability to meet projected revenue targets and generate sufficient cash from operations; Flux Power’s ability to remediate material weaknesses in its controls and procedures and also those identified in its internal control over financial reporting, or to accurately or timely report its financial condition or results of operations; Flux Power’s ability to continue to meet the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; Flux Power’s ability to secure sufficient funding to support its current and proposed operations. Flux Power’s ability to manage its working capital requirements efficiently; Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds from its credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at existing or competitive prices and on a timely basis; Flux Power’s anticipated growth strategies and its ability to manage the expansion of its business operations effectively; Flux Power’s ability to maintain or increase its market share in the competitive markets in which it does business; Flux Power’s ability to grow its revenue, increase its gross profit margin and become a profitable business; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill its backlog of open sales orders due to delays in the receipt of key component parts and other potential manufacturing disruptions; Flux Power’s ability to keep up with rapidly changing technologies and evolving industry standards, including its ability to achieve technological advances; Flux Power’s dependence on the growth in demand for its products; Flux Power’s ability to compete with larger companies with far greater resources than it; Flux Power’s ability to shift to new suppliers and incorporate new components into its products in a manner that is not disruptive to its business; Flux Power’s ability to obtain and maintain UL Listings and OEM approvals for its energy storage solutions; Flux Power’s ability to diversify its product offerings and capture new market opportunities; Flux Power’s ability to source its needs for skilled labor, machinery, parts, and raw materials economically; Flux Power’s ability to retain and/or successfully recruit key members of its senior management team; Flux Power’s ability to diversify its customer base to reduce its current dependence on a few major customers; the impact of tariffs on Flux Power’s ability to cost-effectively source battery packs and materials used in its products; and the expense, timing and outcome of legal proceedings relating to Flux Power’s accounting practices, financial disclosures and employment policies and practices, investigations and information requests that may be initiated or that may be asserted Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Flux Power’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected, except as required by applicable law.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

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