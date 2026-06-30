Vereigen Media Announces 'Boston Marketers Connect', Bringing Together B2B Marketing Leaders This August

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading B2B demand generation company known for its commitment to fill pipeline with accurate leads, today announced the launch of Boston Marketers Connect, an exclusive in-person networking event designed to bring marketing leaders, demand generation professionals, and revenue executives together for an evening of meaningful collaboration and conversation building for the future of B2B growth.

Scheduled for August 13, 2026, in the iconic Pickwick Room at Samuel Adams Brewery in Boston, Marketers Connect brings together marketing leaders for an evening of authentic networking, meaningful conversations, and shared insights. The event offers a chance to step away from virtual meetings and connect face-to-face with peers who are helping shape the future of modern B2B organizations.





Why Traditional B2B Networking No Longer Delivers the Value Leaders Need

In a world dominated by digital interactions, the value of face-to-face connection has never been greater. Boston Marketers Connect is built on a simple belief: the most impactful ideas, relationships, and opportunities are still created when people come together in person. This event provides space for marketing leaders to step away from their screens, exchange perspectives, build new connections, and engage in the conversations shaping the future of B2B marketing.

Unlike traditional industry events or conferences built around presentations and sponsorships, Boston Marketers Connect prioritizes meaningful peer engagement with high-quality networking. This event is intentionally designed to foster authentic conversations among senior B2B professionals like CMOs, Directors of Demand Generation, Marketing Leaders, Sales Enablement professionals, and growth focused executives to engage in genuine, peer-level conversations.

The event ensures every attendee walks away with meaningful connections, not just a stack of business cards.

Why Boston Has Become a Strategic Gathering Place for B2B Innovation and Leadership

Boston has long been a hub for innovation, technology, and business leadership. Home to world class universities, a thriving startup ecosystem, and some of the world’s most influential technology companies, the city continues to foster ambition, collaboration, and forward-thinking. Its strong presence across SaaS, IT, media, healthcare, and emerging technologies makes it an ideal setting for meaningful conversations about the future of marketing and business growth.

For Vereigen Media, Boston Marketers Connect represents an opportunity to bring its people first approach to life. As the company continues its mission of helping B2B organizations build meaningful connections through verified engagement and trusted data, this event extends that philosophy beyond the inbox and the dashboard. By creating a space for marketers to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions, and learn from one another. Boston Marketers Connect reinforces the value of authentic relationships in driving lasting business impact.

"Boston Marketers Connect reflects something we believe strongly at Vereigen Media: meaningful business growth begins with meaningful human connections. While technology continues to transform how we market and sell, the most valuable ideas still emerge when professionals come together to share experiences, discuss challenges, and learn from one another. Our goal is to create an environment where those conversations can happen naturally and lead to lasting professional relationships."

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO, Vereigen Media

Designed For Conversations That Create Lasting Business Impact

Boston Marketers Connect offers more than an evening out. Attendees will have the opportunities to:

Build meaningful relationships to connect with senior B2B marketers, revenue, and demand generation leaders across every industries.

to connect with senior B2B marketers, revenue, and demand generation leaders across every industries. Expand their network by meeting decision-makers and growth leaders who share a passion for driving business outcomes

by meeting decision-makers and growth leaders who share a passion for driving business outcomes Exchange ideas and experiences around the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping today's B2B landscape

around the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping today's B2B landscape Discover new opportunities, from collaborations and referrals to partnerships that move business forward

from collaborations and referrals to partnerships that move business forward Connect with fellow marketers in a relaxed environment where genuine conversations happen naturally.





"Some of the best conversations in our industry happen when people step away from their screens and connect face to face. Boston Marketers Connect is an opportunity for marketers to come together, share what’s working, talk through challenges, and build relationships with peers who understand the realities of modern B2B marketing. We're excited to create a space where those conversations can happen."

- Charlotte Graham, Executive Director, Enterprise Sales, Vereigen Media

Reserve Your Spot Now for Boston’s Premier B2B Leadership Networking Event

Registration for Boston Marketers Connect is open now. Given the intimate format of the event, attendance is limited to ensure a quality experience for every participant.

Event Details:

Event: Boston Marketers Connect

Boston Marketers Connect Date: August 13, 2026

August 13, 2026 Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM ET

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM ET Venue: Pickwick Room at Samuel Adams Brewery

Pickwick Room at Samuel Adams Brewery Address: 30 Germania Street, Boston, MA 02130





B2B marketing leaders looking to build meaningful connections, exchange ideas with peers, and gain fresh perspectives are encouraged to register today to secure their spot. Seats are limited and filling quickly.

Registration is open, secure your place at Boston Marketers Connect.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based demand generation company helps organizations create meaningful connections with decision-makers through first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and privacy-compliant digital outreach. With a foundation built on a strict zero-outsourcing approach and a commitment to quality, transparent, and measurable outcomes, Vereigen Media supports hundreds of global brands across technology, SaaS, IT, media, cybersecurity, finance, and other industries.

Vereigen Media delivers leads that engage the right audiences and drive sustainable growth.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c80a08bb-3eaf-4734-ac59-06ac0608eea2