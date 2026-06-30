Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Advanced semiconductor packaging has become one of the most strategically important domains in the entire electronics industry. As the performance, power, and economic returns from transistor scaling diminish at the leading edge, the package itself has emerged as the primary lever for improving system performance. Where computing capability once came chiefly from shrinking devices, it now comes increasingly from how dies are interconnected, how closely memory is placed to compute, and how many heterogeneous components can be integrated into a single package. This shift has elevated packaging from a back-end, cost-driven step to a value-defining stage of semiconductor design and manufacture.



The principal driver of this transformation is artificial intelligence. AI training and inference demand enormous memory bandwidth, dense die-to-die connectivity, and efficient power delivery, pushing 2.5D and 3D architectures, high-bandwidth memory, and ever-larger package formats into the mainstream. These requirements have made advanced packaging both a key enabler of, and a critical bottleneck for, the most demanding computing systems. The technology landscape is defined by several converging vectors: copper-to-copper hybrid bonding, which enables extraordinarily fine-pitch vertical interconnects; chiplet-based, heterogeneous integration that combines logic, memory, analog, and increasingly photonics from different process nodes; glass substrates and interposers as a new high-end platform; panel-level processing for larger and more cost-effective packages; and co-packaged optics, which brings the optical interface directly into the package.



Underpinning these trends is a deep and increasingly contested ecosystem spanning integrated device manufacturers, foundries, outsourced assembly and test providers, memory makers, equipment and materials suppliers, and a fast-growing optical-interconnect sector. The industry is also experiencing significant structural change, including the partial reshoring of leading-edge packaging capacity, the rise of hyperscaler custom silicon, and growing collaboration across the value chain as the complexity of integration intensifies. Materials innovation, thermal management, and design-stage co-optimisation have become essential disciplines rather than peripheral concerns.



At the same time, the field faces substantial challenges: yield and cost at large package formats, manufacturing maturity for glass and panel processing, thermal density in tightly integrated stacks, optical alignment and test for co-packaged optics, standardisation of die-to-die interfaces, and a concentrated, capital-intensive supply chain. Despite these hurdles, advanced packaging is firmly established as a foundational technology for next-generation computing, communications, automotive, and consumer systems, and its strategic significance is expected to deepen throughout the coming decade.



The Global Market for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging 2027-2037 provides a comprehensive analysis of the advanced semiconductor packaging industry, examining the technologies, materials, applications, market trends, competitive landscape, and outlook that will shape the sector through 2037. As gains from transistor scaling diminish at the leading edge, advanced packaging has become the primary lever for system performance, and this report maps the technologies and players driving that shift across AI, high-performance computing, automotive, mobile, and consumer markets. It combines technical depth with market analysis, supported by detailed forecasts and an extensive directory of company profiles.



The report covers:



Executive summary - technology overview, evolution of packaging, supply chains, key technology trends, growth drivers, competitive landscape, market challenges, and future outlook.

Semiconductor packaging technologies - transistor device scaling and the sub-2nm paradox; wafer-level and fan-out packaging; chiplets and disaggregation; interconnection methods; interposer technologies including silicon, organic, silicon bridge, and glass; 2.5D and 3D packaging; copper-to-copper hybrid bonding, including low- and room-temperature processes; and die-to-die I/O.

Wafer-level packaging - WLCSP, fan-out, fan-in, panel-level packaging, manufacturing processes, trends, and applications.

System-in-package and heterogeneous integration - integration approaches, manufacturing methods, drivers, applications, IC substrates, and co-packaged optics.

Monolithic 3D ICs - architectures, 2D materials, benefits, and challenges.

Markets and applications - mobile, HPC, AI, automotive (including ADAS and EV power electronics), IoT, medical, consumer, aerospace and defense, additive manufacturing, and silicon photonics.

Glass substrates and interposers - benefits, material properties, TGV formation and metallisation, panel processing, supplier roadmaps, and technical challenges.

Co-packaged optics - co-packaging approaches, EIC/PIC integration, couplers, advantages and limitations, time to market, and company technologies.

Thermal interface materials - candidates, roadmaps, and applications.

Global market forecasts - by packaging type, units and wafers, end-use market, region, and by 3D SoC, 3D stacked memory, UHD FO/RDL interposer, 2.5D interposers, and embedded silicon bridge.

Market trends and roadmaps - data center, AI and graphics, CPU, autonomous vehicles, interconnect and node roadmaps, and commercialized products across GPUs, AI ASICs, CPUs, and CPO switches.

Market players, challenges, and company profiles - covering IDMs, foundries, OSATs, OEMs, equipment, materials, and substrate suppliers.





Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Semiconductor Packaging Technology Overview

1.1.1 Key challenges

1.1.2 Evolution of semiconductor packaging

1.1.2.1 From 1D to 3D

1.1.3 Conventional packaging approaches

1.1.4 Advanced packaging approaches

1.2 Semiconductor Supply Chain

1.3 Advanced Packaging Supply Chain

1.4 Key Technology Trends in Advanced Packaging

1.5 Market Growth Drivers

1.6 Competitive Landscape

1.7 Market Challenges

1.8 Future outlook

1.8.1 Heterogeneous Integration

1.8.2 Chiplets and Die Disaggregation

1.8.3 Advanced Interconnects

1.8.4 Scaling and Miniaturization

1.8.5 Thermal Management

1.8.6 Materials Innovation

1.8.7 Supply Chain Developments

1.8.8 Role of Simulation and Data Analytics



2 SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING TECHNOLOGIES

2.1 Transistor Device Scaling

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Heterogeneous Architecture Transition

2.1.3 Co-Design Focus Areas

2.2 Wafer Level Packaging

2.3 Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging

2.4 Chiplets

2.4.1 AMD EPYC and Ryzen processor families

2.4.2 Disaggregation Needs

2.5 Interconnection in Semiconductor Packaging

2.5.1 Overview

2.5.2 Wire Bonding

2.5.3 Flip-chip bonding

2.5.4 Interposer

2.5.4.1 Interposer technology comparison

2.5.4.2 Glass interposer

2.5.4.2.1 Technical challenge of glass interposer

2.5.4.2.2 Different Interposer material comparison

2.5.5 Through-silicon via (TSV) bonding

2.5.6 Hybrid bonding with chiplets

2.5.7 Re-architecting die-to-die I/O

2.6 2.5D and 3D Packaging

2.6.1 2.5D packaging

2.6.1.1 Overview

2.6.1.1.1 Silicon Interposer 2.5D

2.6.1.1.1.1 Through Si Via (TSV)

2.6.1.1.1.2 (SiO2) based redistribution layers (RDLs)

2.6.1.1.2 2.5D Organic-based packaging

2.6.1.1.2.1 Chip-first and chip-last fan-out packaging

2.6.1.1.2.2 Organic substrates

2.6.1.1.2.3 Organic RDL

2.6.1.1.3 2.5D glass-based packaging

2.6.1.1.3.1 Benefits

2.6.1.1.3.2 Glass Si interposers in advanced packaging

2.6.1.1.3.3 Glass material properties

2.6.1.1.3.4 2/2 ?m line/space metal pitch on glass substrates

2.6.1.1.3.5 3D Glass Panel Embedding (GPE) packaging

2.6.1.1.3.6 Thermal management

2.6.1.1.3.7 Polymer dielectric films

2.6.1.1.3.8 Challenges

2.6.1.1.3.9 Comparison with other substrates

2.6.1.1.3.10 TGV formation and metallisation

2.6.1.1.4 2.5D vs. 3D Packaging

2.6.1.2 Benefits

2.6.1.3 Challenges

2.6.1.4 Trends

2.6.1.5 Market players

2.6.2 3D packaging

2.6.2.1 Conventional 3D packaging

2.6.2.2 Advanced 3D Packaging with through-silicon vias (TSVs)

2.6.2.3 W2W vs D2W vs Collective D2W

2.6.2.4 Direct Molecular Bonding

2.6.2.5 3D Interconnect Trends

2.6.2.6 Hybrid Bonding

2.6.2.6.1 Devices using hybrid bonding

2.6.2.6.2 Fusion Bond

2.6.2.6.3 Low- and room-temperature Cu-Cu bonding

2.6.2.6.4 Devices using hybrid bonding

2.6.2.7 3D stacking supply chain

2.6.2.8 3D Microbump technology

2.6.2.8.1 Technologies

2.6.2.8.2 Challenges

2.6.2.8.3 Bumpless copper-to-copper (Cu-Cu) hybrid bonding

2.6.2.9 Trends

2.6.2.9.1 Memory drives the next wave

2.6.2.9.2 Low- and room-temperature Cu-Cu bonding



3 WAFER-LEVEL PACKAGING

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 WLP to PLP

3.2 Benefits

3.3 Types of Wafer Level Packaging

3.3.1 Wafer Level Chip Scale Packaging

3.3.1.1 Overview

3.3.1.2 Advantages

3.3.1.3 Applications

3.3.2 Wafer Level Fan-Out Packaging

3.3.2.1 Overview

3.3.2.2 Advantages

3.3.2.3 Applications

3.3.3 Wafer Level Fan-In Packaging

3.3.3.1 Overview

3.3.3.2 Advantages

3.3.3.3 Applications

3.3.4 Other Types of WLP

3.3.4.1 Cu-Pillar Flip Chip

3.3.4.2 Advantages

3.3.4.2.1 Applications

3.3.4.3 Embedded Wafer Level BGA (eWLB)

3.3.4.4 Advantages

3.3.4.4.1 Applications

3.3.4.5 Chip-last FO-WLP

3.3.4.5.1 Advantages

3.3.4.5.2 Applications

3.3.4.6 Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW)

3.3.4.6.1 Applications

3.4 WLP Manufacturing Processes

3.4.1 Wafer Preparation

3.4.2 RDL Buildup

3.4.3 Bumping

3.4.4 Encapsulation

3.4.5 Integration

3.4.6 Test and Singulation

3.5 Wafer Level Packaging Trends

3.6 Applications of Wafer Level Packaging

3.6.1 Mobile and Consumer Electronics

3.6.2 Automotive Electronics

3.6.3 IoT and Industrial

3.6.4 High Performance Computing

3.6.5 Aerospace and Defense

3.7 Wafer Level Packaging Outlook



4 SYSTEM-IN-PACKAGE AND HETEROGENEOUS INTEGRATION

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Approaches for heterogenous integration

4.2.1 Technology Building Blocks

4.3 SiP Manufacturing Approaches

4.3.1 2.5D Integrated Interposers

4.3.2 Multi-Chip Modules

4.3.3 3D Stacked packages

4.3.4 Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging

4.3.5 Flip Chip Package-on-Package

4.4 SiP Component Integration

4.5 Heterogeneous Integration Drivers

4.6 Trends Driving SiP Adoption

4.7 SiP Applications

4.8 SiP Industry Landscape

4.9 Future Outlook on Heterogeneous Integration

4.10 CPO (Co-Packaged Optics)

4.10.1 Co-packaging approaches

4.10.2 Heterogeneous integration of EIC and PIC

4.10.3 Interconnect Technology (in CPO)

4.10.4 Type of couplers

4.10.5 Advantages and limitations

4.10.6 CPO technologies, by company

4.11 IC Substrates



5 MONOLITHIC 3D IC

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Transitioning from 2D Systems

5.1.2 Motivation for developing monolithic 3D manufacturing

5.1.3 Improved M3D Interconnect Density

5.1.4 Heterogenous 3D vs Monolithic 3D

5.1.5 2D Materials

5.2 Benefits

5.3 Challenges

5.4 Future outlook



6 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

6.1 Market value chain

6.1.1 SiP OEM/Designers

6.1.2 Chiplet OEM/Designer and Chiplet Foundry

6.1.3 Chiplet Integrator

6.1.3.1 Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

6.1.3.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Providers

6.1.4 Material Suppliers

6.1.5 Equipment Suppliers

6.1.6 Substrate and PCB suppliers

6.1.7 EDA Tools Suppliers

6.1.8 Interposer Foundry

6.2 Packaging trends by market

6.2.1 Mobile Devices

6.2.2 High-Performance Computing (HPC)

6.2.3 Automotive

6.2.4 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.2.5 Consumer Electronics

6.2.6 Aerospace and Defense

6.2.7 Medical Devices

6.3 Design requirements

6.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

6.4.1 Challenges in AI

6.4.2 Advanced Packaging Solutions

6.4.2.1 2.5D and 3D Integration

6.4.2.2 Chiplet-based Packaging

6.4.2.3 Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP)

6.4.3 Addressing AI Challenges through Advanced Packaging

6.4.3.1 Processing Power

6.4.3.2 Memory Bandwidth

6.4.3.3 Energy Efficiency

6.4.3.4 Scalability

6.4.4 Applications

6.4.4.1 Data Center and Cloud Computing

6.4.4.2 Edge Devices and IoT

6.4.4.3 Healthcare and Medical Devices

6.4.4.4 Autonomous Vehicles

6.5 Mobile Devices

6.5.1 Challenges

6.5.2 Advanced Packaging Solutions

6.5.2.1 System-in-Package (SiP)

6.5.2.2 Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP)

6.5.2.3 3D IC Packaging

6.5.2.4 Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging (WLCSP)

6.5.3 Addressing Challenges through Advanced Packaging

6.5.3.1 Power Consumption and Thermal Management

6.5.3.2 Size Constraints

6.5.3.3 Cost

6.5.4 Applications

6.5.4.1 Smartphones

6.5.4.2 Tablets

6.5.4.3 Wearables

6.5.4.4 AR/VR Devices

6.5.5 Future trends

6.6 High Performance Computing (HPC)

6.6.1 Challenges

6.6.2 Advanced Packaging Solutions for HPC

6.6.2.1 2.5D and 3D Integration

6.6.2.2 Hybrid bonding

6.6.2.3 Multi-Chip Modules (MCMs)

6.6.2.4 Chiplet-based Architectures

6.6.2.5 Advanced Interconnect Technologies

6.6.3 Addressing HPC Challenges through Advanced Packaging

6.6.3.1 Performance Scaling

6.6.3.2 Power Consumption

6.6.3.3 Interconnect Bandwidth

6.6.3.4 Reliability

6.6.4 Applications

6.6.4.1 Supercomputers

6.6.4.2 Data Center and Cloud Computing

6.6.4.3 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

6.6.4.4 Scientific Computing and Simulation

6.6.4.5 Co-Packaged Optics

6.6.4.5.1 Network Switch

6.6.4.5.2 Optical communication in data centers

6.6.4.5.3 Thermal Management

6.6.4.5.4 Challenges in CPO

6.6.4.5.5 Package Structure

6.6.4.5.6 Fan-Out Embedded Bridge (FOEB) structure

6.6.4.5.7 Advancing Switching and AI Networks

6.6.4.5.8 Making on-chip photonics manufacturable

6.6.5 Thermal Interface Materials

6.6.6 Future Trends

6.7 Automotive Electronics

6.7.1 Challenges

6.7.2 Advanced Packaging Solutions for Automotive Electronics

6.7.2.1 System-in-Package (SiP)

6.7.2.2 Flip-Chip and Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP)

6.7.2.3 3D Integration and Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs)

6.7.3 Addressing Automotive Electronics Challenges through Advanced Packaging

6.7.3.1 ADAS/Autonomous driving systems

6.7.3.2 Harsh Environment Reliability

6.7.3.3 Safety and Reliability

6.7.3.4 Miniaturization and Integration

6.7.3.5 High-Speed Communication

6.7.3.6 Thermal Management

6.7.4 Applications

6.7.4.1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving

6.7.4.1.1 Radar packaging

6.7.4.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electronics

6.7.4.3 Infotainment and Telematics

6.7.4.4 Sensors and Actuators

6.7.5 Future Trends

6.8 Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

6.8.1 Challenges

6.8.2 Advanced Packaging Solutions for IoT Devices

6.8.2.1 Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP)

6.8.2.2 System-in-Package (SiP)

6.8.2.3 Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP)

6.8.2.4 3D Packaging and Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs)

6.8.3 Addressing IoT Device Challenges through Advanced Packaging

6.8.3.1 Size Constraints

6.8.3.2 Power Consumption

6.8.3.3 Cost Pressures

6.8.3.4 Integration and Functionality

6.8.3.5 Reliability and Robustness

6.8.4 Applications

6.8.4.1 Wearable Devices

6.8.4.2 Smart Home Devices

6.8.4.3 Industrial IoT Devices

6.8.4.4 Medical IoT Devices

6.8.5 Future Trends

6.9 5G & 6G Communications Infrastructure

6.9.1 Challenges

6.9.2 Trends in 5G and 6G packaging

6.9.3 Advanced Packaging Solutions for 5G and 6G Communications Infrastructure

6.9.3.1 Antenna-in-Package (AiP)

6.9.3.2 System-in-Package (SiP)

6.9.3.3 3D Packaging and Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs)

6.9.3.4 Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP)

6.9.4 Addressing 5G and 6G Infrastructure Challenges through Advanced Packaging

6.9.4.1 High-Frequency Operation

6.9.4.2 Massive MIMO and Beamforming

6.9.4.3 Energy Efficiency

6.9.4.4 Cost and Scalability

6.9.4.5 Thermal Management

6.9.5 Applications

6.9.5.1 Base Stations and Small Cells

6.9.5.2 Backhaul and Fronthaul Networks

6.9.5.3 Edge Computing and Network Slicing

6.9.5.4 Satellite and Non-Terrestrial Networks

6.9.6 Future Trends

6.10 Aerospace and Defense Electronics

6.10.1 Challenges

6.10.2 Advanced Packaging Solutions for Aerospace and Defense Electronics

6.10.2.1 3D Packaging and Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs)

6.10.2.2 Chip-Scale Packaging (CSP) and Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP)

6.10.2.3 Flip-Chip and Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging

6.10.2.4 Hermetic Packaging and Sealing

6.10.3 Addressing Aerospace and Defense Electronics Challenges through Advanced Packaging

6.10.3.1 Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) Optimization

6.10.3.2 Harsh Environment Reliability

6.10.3.3 High Performance and Speed

6.10.3.4 Long-Term Reliability and Maintainability

6.10.3.5 Security and Anti-Tamper Features

6.10.4 Applications

6.10.4.1 Avionics and Flight Control Systems

6.10.4.2 Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems

6.10.4.3 Satellite Communications and Payload Electronics

6.10.4.4 Missile Guidance and Control Electronics

6.10.5 Future Trends

6.11 Medical Electronics

6.11.1 Challenges

6.11.2 Advanced Packaging Solutions for Medical Electronics

6.11.2.1 3D Packaging and Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs)

6.11.2.2 Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP) and Chip-Scale Packaging (CSP)

6.11.2.3 Flexible and Stretchable Packaging

6.11.2.4 Microfluidic Packaging

6.11.3 Addressing Medical Electronics Challenges through Advanced Packaging

6.11.3.1 Miniaturization

6.11.3.2 Biocompatibility

6.11.3.3 Reliability

6.11.3.4 Power Efficiency

6.11.3.5 High Performance

6.11.4 Applications

6.11.4.1 Implantable Devices

6.11.4.2 Wearable Health Monitors

6.11.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

6.11.4.4 Surgical Robotics and Instruments

6.11.5 Future Trends

6.12 Consumer Electronics

6.12.1 Challenges

6.12.2 Advanced Packaging Solutions for Consumer Electronics

6.12.2.1 System-in-Package (SiP)

6.12.2.2 Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP)

6.12.2.3 3D Packaging and Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs)

6.12.2.4 Embedded Die Packaging

6.12.3 Addressing Consumer Electronics Challenges through Advanced Packaging

6.12.3.1 Miniaturization

6.12.3.2 Power Efficiency

6.12.3.3 High Performance

6.12.3.4 Cost Reduction

6.12.3.5 Time-to-Market

6.12.4 Applications

6.12.4.1 Smartphones and Tablets

6.12.4.2 Wearables and IoT Devices

6.12.4.3 Gaming Consoles and VR/AR Devices

6.12.4.4 Smart Home Devices

6.12.5 Future Trends

6.13 Additive manufacturing for advanced packaging

6.14 Silicon photonics



7 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS

7.1 By type

7.2 By Units & Wafers

7.3 By end-use market

7.4 By region

7.5 3D SoC

7.6 3D Stacked memory

7.7 UHD FO / RDL Interposer

7.8 2.5D Interposers

7.9 Embedded Si bridge



8 MARKET TRENDS

8.1 Data center

8.2 AI and Graphics

8.3 CPU

8.4 Autonomous vehicles

8.5 Roadmap

8.5.1 Interconnect technology trend

8.5.2 By interconnect density and technology node

8.5.3 By reticle size

8.5.4 By front-end vs back-end

8.5.5 By 2.5D and 3D Technology Trends

8.5.6 By I/O density, I/O pitch and package size

8.6 Commercialized Products

8.6.1 3D Memory

8.6.2 GPU

8.6.2.1 Nvidia

8.6.2.2 AMD

8.6.2.3 Intel

8.6.3 AI ASICs

8.6.3.1 Intel

8.6.3.2 Google

8.6.3.3 Amazon

8.6.3.4 Microsoft

8.6.3.5 Huawei

8.6.3.6 Meta

8.6.4 CPU

8.6.4.1 AMD

8.6.4.2 Amazon

8.6.4.3 Intel

8.6.4.4 Nvidia

8.6.5 Networking and CPO switches

8.6.5.1 Nvidia Quantum-X and Spectrum-X Photonics

8.6.5.2 Broadcom Tomahawk CPO (Bailly / Davisson)



9 MARKET PLAYERS

9.1 Integrated Device Manufacturers

9.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Companies

9.3 Foundries

9.4 Electronics OEMs

9.5 Packaging Equipment and Materials Companies



10 MARKET CHALLENGES



11 COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 AaltoSemi

11.2 Absolic, Inc.

11.3 ACCRETECH (Europe) GmbH

11.4 Adeia, Inc.

11.5 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

11.6 Ajinomoto

11.7 Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

11.8 Amkor Technology

11.9 Anmuquan Intelligent Technology (AMQ Intelligent)

11.10 Apple

11.11 Applied Materials

11.12 Ardentec Corporation

11.13 Arieca

11.14 ARM

11.15 ASE

11.16 ASMPT Ltd

11.17 Ayar Labs

11.18 Besi

11.19 Biren Technology

11.20 Blue Ocean Smart System

11.21 Brewer Science

11.22 Broadcom

11.23 BroadPak

11.24 Cadence Design Systems

11.25 Cambricon Technologies Co.

11.26 Capcon Semiconductor

11.27 CAS Microelectronics Integration

11.28 CD Micro-Technology

11.29 CEA-Leti

11.30 Cerebras

11.31 China Wafer Level CSP Co

11.32 Chipbond Technology Corporation

11.33 Chipletz

11.34 ChipMOS Technologies, Inc.

11.35 Coherent

11.36 Corning

11.37 Dai Nippon Printing (DNP)

11.38 Dewo Advanced Automation (DAA

11.39 Disco

11.40 Dupont

11.41 Ebara

11.42 Eliyan

11.43 EMC Semi-Conductor Technology

11.44 EPS Technology

11.45 Entegris

11.46 EV Group

11.47 GlobalFoundries

11.48 Global Unichip

11.49 Gloway

11.50 Goldenscope Tech

11.51 Gona Semiconductor Technology

11.52 Graphcore

11.53 Greatek Electronics Inc

11.54 Hangke Chuangxing (Aero Inno-Star)

11.55 Hanmi Semiconductor

11.56 HD Microsystems

11.57 HiSilicon

11.58 HLMC (Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Corporation)

11.59 Huatian Huichuang Technology (Xi'an) Co., Ltd.

11.60 Huawei

11.61 Ibiden

11.62 IBM

11.63 ICLeague Technology Co Ltd

11.64 IMEC

11.65 Indium Corporation

11.66 Infineon Technologies AG

11.67 Integra

11.68 Inari Amertron Berhad

11.69 Intel Corporation

11.70 JCET Group

11.71 Jiangsu IC Assembly & Test (ICAT)

11.72 Jingdu Semiconductor

11.73 Keyang Semiconductor (KYS)

11.74 King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd.

11.75 Kioxia

11.76 KyLitho

11.77 Kyocera

11.78 Lam Research

11.79 Lapis Technology

11.80 LB Semicon Co Ltd

11.81 Leading Interconnect Semiconductor Technology

11.82 LG Innotek

11.83 Lidrotec GmbH

11.84 Lux Semiconductors

11.85 Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad

11.86 Micron Technology, Inc.

11.87 Mediatek

11.88 Micross Components

11.89 Mitsubishi

11.90 National Center For Advanced Packaging China (NCAP China)

11.91 NEC

11.92 Nvidia Corporation

11.93 Nepes Corporation

11.94 Nippon Electric Glass (NEG)

11.95 Onsemi

11.96 Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd.

11.97 Panasonic

11.98 Plan Optik AG

11.99 Powertech Technology Inc.

11.100 Pragmatic Semiconductor

11.101 Qorvo

11.102 Renesas

11.103 Rigger Micro Technologies (RMT)

11.104 Rohm

11.105 Rong Semiconductor

11.106 Samsung Electronics

11.107 Samtec, Inc.

11.108 Schott AG

11.109 Sharp

11.110 Shinko Electric Industries

11.111 Showa Denko (Resonac)

11.112 Sigurd Microelectronics Corporation

11.113 Silicon Box

11.114 Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)

11.115 SJ Semiconductor

11.116 SK Hynix

11.117 Skywater

11.118 Sony Corporation

11.119 Starmask

11.120 STMicroelectronics

11.121 Suss Microtec

11.122 Synopsys

11.123 SZLQ Intelligence (Suzhou Lieqi Intelligent Equipment)

11.124 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

11.125 Techsense International

11.126 Tezzaron Semiconductor

11.127 Tokyo Electron (TEL)

11.128 Tongfu Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

11.129 Toppan

11.130 Toray

11.131 Texas Instruments

11.132 Tokyo Electron

11.133 Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.

11.134 Tong Hsing Electronic Industries, Ltd.

11.135 Toshiba

11.136 Tower Semiconductor

11.137 Unimicron

11.138 Unisem

11.139 UTAC Group

11.140 Walton Advanced Engineering Inc.

11.141 Winstek Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd.

11.142 Xinhe Semiconductor

11.143 Yibu Semiconductor

11.144 Yuehai Integrated



12 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



13 REFERENCES



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1. Evolution of semiconductor packaging.

Table 2. Summary of key advanced semiconductor packaging approaches.

Table 3. Key Technology Trends in Advanced Semiconductor Packaging.

Table 4. Market Growth Drivers for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Table 5. Challenges Facing Advanced Packaging Adoption.

Table 6. Challenges in transistor scaling.

Table 7. Leading-edge logic node roadmap, 2026-2030.

Table 8. Use cases and benefits of using chiplets in semiconductor design.

Table 9. Specifications of interconnection methods.

Table 10. Interconnection technique in semiconductor packaging

Table 11. Passive vs active interposer.

Table 12. Interposer technology comparison

Table 13. Technical challenges of glass interposer

Table 14. Different Interposer material comparison

Table 15. Comparative benchmark overview table of key semiconductor interconnection technologies

Table 16. Die-to-die I/O approaches compared

Table 17. Fan-out packaging process overview.

Table 18. Comparison between mainstream silicon dioxide (SiO2) and leading organic dielectrics for electronic interconnect substrates.

Table 19. Benefits of glass in 2.5D glass-based packaging.

Table 20. Through-glass-via (TGV) formation methods compared.

Table 21. Comparison between key properties of glass and polymer molding compounds commonly used in semiconductor packaging applications.

Table 22. Challenges of glass semiconductor packaging.

Table 23. Comparison between silicon, organic laminates and glass as packaging substrates.

Table 24. Through-glass-via (TGV) formation methods compared (insert after Table 16)

Table 25. 2.5D vs. 3D packaging.

Table 26. 2.5D packaging challenges.

Table 27. Market players in 2.5D packaging.

Table 28. Glass substrate/packaging supplier landscape (2026).

Table 29. Advantages and disadvantages of 3D packaging.

Table 30. W2W vs D2W vs Collective D2W - Process and Comparison.

Table 31. 3D Stacking Trends - Direct Molecular Bonding Technologies.

Table 32. 3D interconnect trends

Table 33. Hybrid bonding Advantages and Challenges.

Table 34. Hybrid Bond Timeline for Chip Makers and Equipment Makers.

Table 35. Comparison between 2.5D, 3D micro bump, and 3D hybrid bonding.

Table 36. Challenges in scaling bumps.

Table 37. Key methods for enabling copper-to-copper (Cu-Cu) hybrid bonding in advanced semiconductor packaging:

Table 38. Micro bumps vs Cu-Cu bumpless hybrid bonding.

Table 39. Panel-level packaging format scaling.

Table 40. Benefits of Wafer-Level Packaging.

Table 41. Types of wafer level packaging.

Table 42. Key trends shaping wafer level packaging.

Table 43. Packaging approaches utilized for assembling System-in-Package modules.

Table 44. Considerations for integrating key component categories into system-in-package (SiP) modules/

Table 45. Key factors driving adoption of heterogeneous integration through SiPs and multi-die packages.

Table 46. Key trends influencing adoption of System-in-Package modules.

Table 47. System-in-package (SiP) module applications.

Table 48. Co-packaging approaches

Table 49. Type of couplers

Table 50. CPO advantages and limitations

Table 51. Technologies offered by companies

Table 52. Comparison between heterogeneous 3D integration and monolithic 3D integration.

Table 53. Key 2D materials in monolithic 3D integrated circuits.

Table 54. Benefits of monolithic 3D ICs.

Table 55. Challenges of monolithic 3D ICs.

Table 56. Advanced semiconductor packaging trends by market.

Table 57. Design requirements in advanced packaging, by market.

Table 58. TIM candidate benchmark

Table 59. Wide-bandgap power semiconductors compared.

Table 60. Global market for Advanced semiconductor packaging, 2027-2037, by packaging type, (billions USD).

Table 61. Global market for Advanced semiconductor packaging, 2020-2035, by Units & Wafers, (billions USD).

Table 62. Global market for Advanced semiconductor packaging, 2027-2035, by end use market (billions USD).

Table 63. Global market for advanced semiconductor packaging, 2027-2037, by region (billions USD)

Table 64. 3D SoC market, 2027-2037 (billions USD)

Table 65. 3D stacked memory (HBM) packaging market, 2027-2037 (billions USD)

Table 66. UHD FO / RDL interposer market, 2027-2037 (billions USD)

Table 67. 2.5D interposer market, 2027-2037 (billions USD)

Table 68. Large-format 2.5D / CoWoS roadmap.

Table 69. Embedded Si bridge market, 2027-2037 (billions USD)

Table 70. Interconnect technology trend

Table 71. Roadmap By interconnect density and technology node

Table 72. Roadmap By reticle size

Table 73. Roadmap front-end vs back-end

Table 74. Roadmap By 2.5D and 3D Technology Trends

Table 75. Roadmap By I/O density, I/O pitch and package size

Table 76. Main Global Wafer Foundry Companies 2023.

Table 77. Market challenges for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Table 78. AMD AI chip range.

Table 79. Intel's products that adopt 3D FOVEROS.



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1. Timeline of different packaging technologies.

Figure 2. Evolution roadmap for semiconductor packaging.

Figure 3. Semiconductor Supply Chain.

Figure 4. Advanced packaging supply chain.

Figure 5. Scaling technology roadmap.

Figure 6. Wafer-level chip scale packaging (WLCSP)

Figure 7. Embedded wafer-level ball grid array (eWLB).

Figure 8. Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP).

Figure 9. Chiplet design.

Figure 10. Chiplet SoC.

Figure 11. 2D chip packaging.

Figure 12. Typical structure of 2.5D IC package utilizing interposer.

Figure 13. Fan-out chip-first process flow and Fan-out chip-last process flow.

Figure 14. Manufacturing process for glass interposers.

Figure 15. 3D Glass Panel Embedding (GPE) package.

Figure 16. 3D stacking supply chain.

Figure 17. Typical FOWLP structure.

Figure 18. System-in-Package (SiP) for HI.

Figure 19. 2.5D chiplet integration.

Figure 20. Advanced packaging supply chain.

Figure 21. Packaging of sensors used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

Figure 22. Absolic glass substrate.

Figure 23. AMD Radeon Instinct.

Figure 24. AMD Ryzen 7040.

Figure 25. Alveo V70.

Figure 26. Versal Adaptive SOC.

Figure 27. AMD's MI300 chip.

Figure 28. 12-layer HBM3.





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