Partnership Mastermind Appoints Jen Kalant as Chief Partnerships Officer to Help Companies Turn Partner Potential Into Measurable Revenue

Chicago, ILLINOIS, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnership Mastermind (“PMM”), the practitioner-led education, community, and operator platform recently acquired by The Sanguine Collective, today announced the appointment of Jen Kalant as Chief Partnerships Officer.

The key reasons successful growth companies prioritize partnerships.

Kalant joins PMM as companies place greater revenue expectations on partnerships, referrals, alliances, and ecosystem-led growth, while many of the teams responsible for delivering those outcomes remain under-supported.

PMM’s 2026 Partner Management & Enablement Report found that more than 60% of partner teams are measured on pipeline performance. Yet only 36% forecast partner pipeline alongside Sales, 52% cite partner activation as their number-one blocker to hitting targets, and 83% still use spreadsheets to manage partner revenue.

Kalant will work alongside PMM Founder and President Chris Lavoie to help companies build stronger partner programs from the ground up, improve activation and co-sell execution, develop internal capability, and create clearer proof of commercial impact.

She will also lead Partnership Mastermind’s Partnerships as a Service (“PaaS”) and Fractional Chief Partnerships Officer offering, giving businesses direct access to experienced partnership leadership and hands-on support to design, launch, repair, and scale partner programs.

Kalant brings more than a decade of experience building, leading, advising, and operationalizing partnership motions across SaaS, ecommerce, legal technology, channel, partner marketing, customer success, business development, and partner-led growth.

Over the past eight months, Kalant has worked closely with The Sanguine Collective to strengthen its partnership infrastructure, operating model, and partner-growth programs. She was also instrumental in facilitating Sanguine’s acquisition of Partnership Mastermind and helping shape the shared vision behind the combination.

“Most companies do not have a partnership problem. They have an execution problem,” said Kalant.

“They have relationships, customers, integration opportunities, referral sources, and potential ecosystem reach. But they have not built the structure around those opportunities: the right partner strategy, activation plan, internal alignment, operating rhythm, attribution model, or capability within the team.

“That is where so much revenue gets left behind.

“Partnerships can be one of the most valuable and durable growth channels a company has, but they do not become that by accident. They need to be designed, enabled, measured, and run with the same discipline businesses expect from Sales or Marketing.”

The upside for companies that get this right is significant. Aggregated Crossbeam ecosystem data referenced in PMM’s report, covering more than 30,000 companies, found that companies with partner involvement saw an average 73% increase in revenue and a 62% increase in deal size.

“Jen has been central to building the partnership infrastructure within Sanguine, and she played an important role in bringing Sanguine and Partnership Mastermind together,” said Lavoie.

“She understands the work from every angle. She knows what happens when partnerships move from a strategic idea to a real commercial expectation: the challenges around activation, alignment, attribution, internal adoption, and proving impact.

“Jen and I share the same belief that partnership teams need more than content, software, or good intentions. They need practical guidance, experienced operators, better systems, and a clearer path from strategy through to execution. Her leadership of our PaaS and Fractional CPO offering gives companies a direct way to access that support when they need it most.”

PMM has trained more than 400 partnership operators across more than 20 cohorts and measured more than 500 alumni through its programming. Its self-reported cohort data shows measurable improvement across key capabilities, including a 42.5% lift in ecosystem tooling fluency, a 36.5% lift in data savviness, a 34% lift in revenue-driving capability, and a 24% lift in overall operator confidence.

Kalant will serve as Chief Partnerships Officer at Partnership Mastermind, working closely with Lavoie, the Partnership Mastermind team, and the broader Sanguine leadership group.

About Partnership Mastermind

Partnership Mastermind is a practitioner-led education, community, and talent platform for partnership professionals. Founded by Chris Lavoie, PMM supports operators and leaders through training, peer learning, practical resources, career development, talent access, and certification designed for the realities of building and running high-performing partner programs.

Learn more at www.partnershipmastermind.com

About The Sanguine Collective

The Sanguine Collective is a group of independent operating companies helping businesses grow through stronger partnerships, practical operating support, technology, marketing, and trusted expert networks. Sanguine connects strategy with execution across the full partner-growth journey.

Learn more at www.thesanguinecollective.com

Jen Kalant, Chief Partnerships Officer, Partnership Mastermind

Press Inquiries

Sue Foley, Chief Marketing Officer

s.foley [at] sanguinesa.com

+61 412 699 669

Chicago, Illinois