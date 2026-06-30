Airia and NavAlytix Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, a unified platform for enterprises that need visibility, security, and governance, today announced a strategic partnership with NavAlytix AI , an AI platform and strategy firm comprised of operators from Red Hat, Salesforce, Fitch Ratings and PwC. The collaboration pairs NavAlytix's AI platform and structured assessment capabilities with Airia's runtime governance platform to help enterprises move quickly from AI strategy to secure, scalable implementation.

The partnership addresses a critical gap in enterprise AI adoption: organizations need more than just strategy. By combining NavAlytix's AIQ Score™ assessment methodology and Value Tree™ analysis – delivered through its platform - with Airia's governance, orchestration, and guardrail capabilities, customers can establish an AI framework and begin productive deployments within 90 days.

"Enterprise AI adoption requires both strategic clarity and operational capability," said Elliot Smith, Head of Partnerships at Airia. "This partnership brings together the operator depth of NavAlytix with our platform's runtime controls, creating an end-to-end path from AI strategy to secure, managed deployment."

NavAlytix enables organizations to operationalize AI through a combination of platform-driven insights and targeted advisory support. Its AIQ Score™ process combined with Value Tree™ methodology systematically assesses readiness, prioritizes use cases, then connects AI investments to measurable business outcomes. For enterprises in highly regulated sectors like financial services, security and governance remain central to both the platform and the approach.

Vince Stuntebeck, Technical Co-Founder of NavAlytix, added, "Our customers need confidence that their AI initiatives are both productive and compliant. Airia's platform provides the runtime enforcement layer we couldn't previously offer—this is the missing piece for regulated industry deployments."

The partnership initially focuses on four capability areas: AI orchestration, operational efficiency, data usage optimization, and safe agent building. Together with Airia's multi-model routing, shadow AI discovery, and sovereign deployment options, the integrated solution enables organizations to deploy AI with confidence while maintaining control and compliance.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com

About NavAlytix

NavAlytix accelerates AI value creation with its AI Navigator software platform, helping business leaders optimize their investments in AI in 90 days. The company was founded in 2025 by former Chief Data and Analytics Officers. For more information, please visit www.navalytix.ai

Media Contact:

info@navalytix.ai