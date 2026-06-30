Gartner® Predicts 70% of Payers Will Address Workflow, Data and Service Automation using No-Code AI Agent Builders (NCABs) by 2028; Ushur Named a Representative Provider

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur today announced that it has been listed as a Representative Provider in the Gartner report, Innovation Insight: No-Code Agent Builders Improve Efficiency for U.S. Healthcare Payers, published March 17, 2026. The report examines how no-code agent builder (NCAB) tools can help U.S. healthcare payers improve operational efficiency across service and administrative workflows. According to Gartner, “No-code AI agent builder tools can transform operational efficiency for U.S. healthcare payers.” The report further states, “By 2028, 70% of payers will address workflow, data and service automation using NCABs optimizing service and administrative workflows and reducing manual workloads by 50%.”

The urgency for health plans is unmistakable. Payers are managing more complex member and provider interactions while facing rising administrative costs and tightening compliance requirements. The Gartner report discusses payer use cases for no-code agent builders including prior authorizations, member enrollment and onboarding, provider directory updates, appeals and grievances, eligibility verification, provider and member service requests, regulatory reporting, and process documentation.

Ushur's no-code agent builder capabilities are integral to the broader platform that unifies member-facing engagement, workflow orchestration and back-office automation in one environment. They get a single platform where agents can be deployed, monitored and refined without writing code, and where every interaction is logged, auditable and compliant by design.

“Health plans have run enough pilots. The question now is not whether to use agentic AI; it is whether the AI you deploy can be trusted at scale. We believe payers that move first with auditable AI infrastructure can create a structural advantage in cost, member experience and compliance. Ushur exists to make that moment happen, not someday, but now,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and Co-founder of Ushur.

What separates real-world payer workflows from simple chatbot interactions is their complexity and continuity. A member may start with an eligibility question, request an ID card, ask about benefits and need to upload documentation before the interaction is complete. Ushur supports that full journey across SMS, email, voice, chat and web in a single persistent thread. Members and providers pick up where they left off rather than starting over each time they switch channels or return to a task.

Health plans can also define clear limits on what their AI agents are allowed to do. Ushur lets organizations set the rules: which data agents can access, when they must hand off to a person and how each interaction is monitored. Audit logs, reasoning traces, secure PHI and PII handling and regulator-ready conversation records give compliance and operations teams the visibility they need to expand AI use with confidence.

Deployment is designed to be practical. Health plans can start with a single workflow where the ROI is clear, such as health risk assessments or prior authorization communications, then expand from there. For organizations ready to move faster, Ushur can serve as an enterprise-wide platform from the start, connecting work across teams and systems with centralized oversight.

In Ushur’s view, the report underscores a broader shift from AI experimentation toward governed AI infrastructure for healthcare payer operations.

To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report, visit https://ushur.ai/analysts/no-code-agent-builders-improve-efficiency-for-us-healthcare-payers.

Gartner Source

Gartner, Innovation Insight: No-Code Agent Builders Improve Efficiency for U.S. Healthcare Payers, Connie Salgy, Austynn Eubank, Amanda Dall'Occhio, 17 March 2026.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Ushur

Ushur is an agentic CX platform built for healthcare payers and other regulated industries. Ushur AI agents automate inbound and outbound engagement across text, email, voice and chat, enabling members and providers to start, navigate and complete complex requests without handoffs, callbacks or loss of context. Built for organizations with strict requirements for privacy, security, compliance and auditability, Ushur is deployed at enterprise scale with health plans across the United States.

Media Contact:

Alison Lyne, VP of Marketing, Ushur

info@ushur.com