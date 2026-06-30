Stratos Jets Marks One Year of Active Franchise Growth, Validating a Better Model for Private Jet Brokerage

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos Jets announced the one-year milestone of its franchise platform, validating what the company believes is a better model for private jet brokerage: independent, owner-led agencies supported by enterprise-grade infrastructure, proprietary technology, centralized support and disciplined risk management.

Since welcoming its first active franchise agency, The Allied Jet Agency run by Antonio Ferrara, on June 30, 2025, Stratos Jets has expanded to 15 agencies nationwide, generated more than 200 franchise inquiries and achieved 14.3% month-over-month revenue growth. The company intentionally paused franchise expansion at that amount to focus on depth, quality and long-term franchisee success.

“Year one wasn’t about proving that we could add franchise locations,” said Joel Thomas, founder and CEO of Stratos Jets. “It was about proving that private jet brokerage can be both entrepreneurial and highly structured. We’ve shown that independent agency owners can build meaningful local businesses while benefiting from national infrastructure and a collaborative network. That’s a better outcome for agency owners, clients, operators and ultimately the aviation industry.”

While private jet brokerage has traditionally been divided between large national providers and independent brokers, Stratos Jets has positioned itself as a middle path that combines entrepreneurial ownership with the systems and resources typically available only to larger organizations.

Each Stratos Jets agency operates with access to centralized flight coordination, accounting, training, marketing and operational support teams, as well as Stratos Flight Management System (FMS), the brand’s proprietary operating platform. Franchisees also benefit from the company’s ARGUS Certified Broker framework, supplemental liability coverage and Risk-Managed Private Aviation™ approach, including FlightGuard™, a mechanical recovery protection program designed to enhance client confidence and trip continuity.

As the network continues to grow, Stratos Jets is attracting experienced aviation leaders. Most recently, the company welcomed The Jaime Forte Agency, led by Jaime Forte, whose career spans top-tier leadership roles ranging from Part 121 Airline Captain to Part 135 Director of Operations. His addition reflects the caliber of professionals choosing to build their businesses on the Stratos Jets platform.

The model also lowers barriers to entry for entrepreneurs interested in private aviation who come from nontraditional careers. Rather than requiring franchise owners to independently build operational infrastructure, safety protocols, technology platforms and industry relationships, Stratos Jets provides a comprehensive support system that allows owners to focus on client relationships and business development.

“We’ve attracted interest from people with a variety of professional backgrounds because the opportunity isn’t limited to lifelong aviation insiders,” Thomas added. “What matters most is the ability to build trusted relationships and serve clients well. We provide the expertise and operational support that allow owners to compete at a high level from day one. That’s what we mean when we say, ‘Local Ownership. National Infrastructure. Risk-Managed Execution.’ It’s the model we’re building for the future of private jet brokerage.”

Looking ahead, Stratos Jets plans to continue prioritizing disciplined growth while strengthening support systems and further developing resources that serve franchise owners nationwide.

About Stratos Jets

Stratos Jets is the world’s only private jet charter franchise, providing the technological, operational and safety infrastructure that empowers a network of independently owned aviation agencies to perform at an institutional level. Powered by the proprietary Stratos Flight Management System (FMS), the company delivers real-time aircraft sourcing, compliance oversight, transparent pricing and 24/7 coordination for every trip. Since 2007, Stratos has been committed to raising the standard of professionalism in private aviation through safety leadership, transparent advisory services and client advocacy. Learn more at stratosjets.com.