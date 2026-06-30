Cause + Effect Strategy and StackAI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Transformation and Measurable Results for Businesses

San Francisco, CA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cause + Effect Strategy (CES), a strategic integrator and services firm specializing in data-driven transformation, and StackAI, an enterprise AI orchestration and transformation platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help mid-market and enterprise organizations bridge the gap between AI technology and real business outcomes. This alliance pairs CES's deep expertise in data strategy, analytics infrastructure, and organizational adoption with StackAI's cutting-edge, no-code AI platform, creating a turnkey path from raw data to agentic automation.

As organizations race to capitalize on the promise of artificial intelligence, many struggle to move beyond pilots and point solutions. Data readiness gaps, governance challenges, and adoption barriers stand between powerful technology and measurable results. CES and StackAI are joining forces to solve this problem end-to-end. CES designs the strategic roadmap, integrates the systems, and builds the data framework, while StackAI's platform serves as the orchestration and intelligence layer. Together, CES and StackAI seek to help enterprises achieve the fastest time to value with enterprise AI.

“We’re excited to partner with StackAI to help clients turn AI ambition into real results,” said John Loury, president of CES. “By combining CES’s data services and tech implementation expertise with StackAI's powerful enterprise AI platform, we’re able to deliver a complete, end-to-end solution that helps organizations move fast and see immediate measurable business impact.”

This strategic partnership will deliver even more end-to-end AI solutions aligned with key business priorities, including intelligent automation of financial and operational processes, decision support powered by real-time analytics, and scalable enterprise AI workflows. The joint offering provides a complete solution: a powerful AI platform paired with a rock-solid data strategy, delivering faster value realization, lower implementation risk, and measurable ROI from day one.

"By partnering with Cause + Effect Strategy, we're ensuring enterprises get strategic data groundwork so hundreds of AI agents can run across their business," said Bernard Aceituno, Co-Founder of StackAI. "Together, we're giving clients a single, seamless path from data to agentic automation."

About Cause + Effect Strategy

Cause + Effect Strategy (CES) is a strategic integrator and services firm that helps organizations bridge the gap between raw data, AI technology, and real business outcomes. CES focuses on the critical layers that make AI effective inside organizations: data readiness, analytics infrastructure, governance, and adoption. The firm designs and implements data ecosystems that ensure the quality, accessibility, and context of information, all elements essential for AI tools to deliver reliable insights. Learn more at https://causeandeffectstrategy.com/.

About StackAI by Asana

StackAI is an enterprise AI platform for building, deploying, and managing AI agents, founded by MIT PhDs. It was acquired by Asana in 2026. Today, StackAI serves hundreds of organizations including Fortune 500 companies, banks, hospitals, government agencies, and universities. Learn more at www.stackai.com.