Momcozy Unveils New CPSC-Compliant Baby Lounger Featuring Sweat-Less Comfort and the Ergo-Embrace Design for Supervised Awake Time

Tested to meet the latest CPSC safety standard, the lightweight lounger creates a cozy space designed for supervised awake use, including tummy time, playtime, and everyday interaction, with comfort-focused materials and clear safe-use guidance.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , a global maternity and baby brand used by families worldwide, today announced the launch of its new Momcozy Baby Lounger , a lounger tested to meet the latest CPSC safety standard (16 C.F.R. Part 1243). Created for supervised awake activities, the Baby Lounger provides a dedicated space for babies during tummy time, playtime, and other everyday moments at home or on the go.

Safety and Compliance at the Core

For parents, a baby lounger is never just about comfort. It also needs to support clear, responsible use in the moments when babies are close, active, and fully supervised—during tummy time, playtime, floor-level quick diaper changes, or everyday bonding moments at home.

That responsibility guided the development of the Momcozy Baby Lounger from the start. The lounger was developed with reference to the latest mandatory CPSC safety requirements for infant support cushions (16 C.F.R. Part 1243), together with Momcozy’s experience in ergonomic product design and material selection. Tested to meet the CPSC standard, it is designed specifically for supervised awake time, providing a dedicated space for daily interaction while keeping safe-use guidance clear.

At Momcozy, product development starts with one simple idea: supporting parents in real everyday life. With years of experience in maternity and baby care products, Momcozy takes a practical approach to R&D—creating essentials that are intuitive to use, easy to clean, and designed for real home environments. From materials to structure, every detail is designed with comfort, breathable materials, ease of care, and everyday usability in mind.

Beyond safety, the Momcozy Baby Lounger is designed to fit naturally into the small, shifting moments that make up everyday parenting. Lightweight and easy to move from room to room, it creates a familiar little space for supervised tummy time, playtime, quick diaper changes, and everyday bonding—whether in the living room, nursery, or even during a relaxed outdoor moment. By combining clear safe-use guidance with comfort-focused design, Momcozy helps parents create a familiar space for supervised awake activities.





Designed for Everyday Comfort

Behind this everyday experience is a design approach rooted in practical comfort and simplicity. Each detail of the Momcozy Baby Lounger serves a clear purpose, following a baby’s natural body shape, featuring breathable materials, and making daily care easier for parents.

Ergo-Embrace Design

With the Ergo-Embrace Design, the lounger is shaped to follow a baby’s natural C-shaped position during supervised awake time. The gentle contour and open design help keep air flowing around baby’s face during supervised awake use.

Sweat-less Fabric Comfort

The Momcozy Baby Lounger uses Sweat-less Fabric that feels soft to the touch while featuring moisture-wicking fabric and breathable 3D mesh to help the surface feel drier and more comfortable during everyday supervised use. The surface is gentle against delicate skin, with a moisture-wicking structure that helps keep the space feeling comfortable during everyday use.

Unlike heavier, tightly woven materials that can feel warm or clammy over time, the Sweat-less Fabric helps promote airflow and everyday comfort. This helps create a more comfortable environment for babies during supervised awake time.

To support everyday cleanliness and quality, the lounger includes certified cover fabric and certified foam core. The Sweat-less Fabric layer also adds an additional fabric layer between the cover and foam core, helping maintain a fresher feel with everyday use.

Ultra-Lightweight Design & Easy Everyday Care

Weighing just 820 grams, the Momcozy Baby Lounger is easy to move from room to room, making it easy for parents to keep babies close throughout the day—whether in the living room, nursery, or anywhere in between.

For everyday messes like spit-ups or diaper leaks, the lounger is built with a simple, low-maintenance cleaning setup. Both the outer and inner covers are fully machine washable, while the foam core stays in place without the need for washing. This simple care routine makes everyday cleaning more convenient.

Safety & Availability

The Momcozy Baby Lounger is intended for supervised awake use only and is not intended for sleep. It should always be used under adult supervision on a firm, flat surface. If the baby falls asleep, they should be moved to a crib or bassinet. These guidelines are provided to support safe use and reflect Momcozy’s commitment to clear, responsible communication for parents and caregivers.

The Momcozy Baby Lounger is available now through Momcozy’s official website, Amazon, and select retail partners.





About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global maternity and baby brand dedicated to providing comfort-focused, thoughtfully designed products for modern families. From pregnancy and postpartum recovery to baby care and feeding essentials, Momcozy develops products that support parents through every stage of their parenting journey. Today, Momcozy products are used by families worldwide, and Momcozy continues to develop thoughtfully designed products for families throughout their parenting journey. Learn more at https://momcozy.com/

Media Contact

Contact Person: Joyce Yu

Email: media@momcozy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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