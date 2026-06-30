WattEV opens heavy-duty electric-truck charging depot in Fresno, CA

FRESNO, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV, the nation’s leading provider of heavy-duty electrification services and charging infrastructure, celebrates the grand opening today of its seventh heavy-duty electric truck charging depot in California, creating a key link between the ports of Oakland, Stockton and inland freight hubs in the northern San Joaquin Valley.

The Fresno WattEV charging depot is the first of four sites planned to enable zero-emission truck freight transport in Northern California. The Fresno depot is located on the busy Highway 99 corridor in Fresno, and is soon to be connected to depots at the Ports of Oakland and Stockton coming online later this year.

These depots will serve as hubs for zero-emission freight hauling between the Central Valley and the Port of Oakland, with fleets serving the port leasing 500-mile-range Tesla Semi trucks WattEV is adding to its growing fleet.

WattEV is scheduled to break ground this summer on an additional solar-powered charging depot directly across Interstate 5 from Sacramento International Airport. Once completed, WattEV’s network of charging depots in Northern California will open zero-emission truck transport lanes between the Bay Area, Sacramento, the Central Valley, Nevada and beyond, linking to WattEV’s existing Southern California network of six depots, which is also expanding.

“We’re excited to see the Northern California portion of our network coming together just in time for the arrival of the Tesla trucks,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO and co-founder of WattEV.

“This project is a milestone for us. Northern California is now poised to benefit from the expansion of electrified freight hauling we’ve helped build up in Southern California. We’re excited about moving zero-emission freight through Fresno, which is within easy reach of both the Port of Oakland and our solar-powered Bakersfield depot, which is the gateway to our Southern California network,” Youssefzadeh said.

WattEV’s Fresno public charging depot features seven MCS megawatt chargers, enabling charging “dwell times” of 30 minutes or less, comparable to diesel refueling times. It also includes 15 single-cord 240kW CCS chargers,

The WattEV Fresno truck charging depot is aided by Pacific Gas & Electric’s innovative Flex Connect program.

“PG&E is proud to help enable WattEV’s vision for a zero-emission truck corridor and deliver faster paths to power for large-load customers,” said Josh Simes, Regional Vice President, Central Valley PG&E.

“By using innovative tools like Flex Connect and our distributed energy resource management system, we can support this site with up to 3.6 megawatts during most hours of the year – well ahead of traditional timelines – while longer-term upgrades are underway. This approach helps accelerate freight electrification, reduce emissions in communities across the San Joaquin Valley, and make better use of available grid capacity,” Simes said.

At the grand opening ceremony today for the depot, located at 4131 S. Chestnut Ave. in Fresno, Youssefzadeh will join project advocates from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, PG&E, the Central California Asthma Collaborative, plus local elected and business leaders, among others.

The Fresno site joins other six other WattEV charging depots at the Port of Long Beach, Bakersfield, San Bernardino, Gardena, Vernon and Oxnard.

About Flex Connect

PG&E supported the interconnection of the WattEV Fresno depot through its Flex Connect program – an innovative approach designed to help bring high-demand electric transportation projects online faster in areas where grid capacity is constrained.

WattEV requested 3.6 megawatts (MW) of load to support medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicle charging at the Fresno site, including 15 Charge America chargers and three Tesla Megawatt Charging System (MCS) chargers. While approximately 1 MW of firm capacity is currently available, Flex Connect enables access to up to 3.6 MW during most hours of the year by leveraging flexible load management.

With a planned capacity upgrade currently scheduled for mid-2028, this approach is enabling the site to come online approximately two years earlier than under a traditional interconnection timeline – accelerating zero-emission freight operations along the Highway 99 corridor and improving grid utilization in the region.

About WattEV

With its proprietary freight optimization platform, growing fleet of electric Class 8 trucks and strategically located, high-powered charging depots, WattEV is uniquely positioned to meet the stringent demands of premier logistics companies and shippers requiring on-time pickup and delivery of freight at the right price.

WattEV is accelerating the transition to electrified freight transport across the United States. By integrating advanced charging infrastructure, fleet operations, and data-driven logistics, WattEV enables trucking companies and fleet operators to electrify at scale. WattEV is a Watt Systems subsidiary, a company developing advanced solid-state transformer technology designed to convert medium-voltage grid power in to regulated, high-density DC power for AI and EV infrastructure applications.

To learn more about WattEV, visit www.WattEV.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61c2597d-3e84-4ebd-81b8-0686da8d97ed