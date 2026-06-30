HOPTEK Launches HOPTEK LOAD ACCEPTOR™ to Enable Freight Operators to Protect Margins Ahead of Execution

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New AI-native product automates baseline tender acceptance while routing incremental freight through margin, capacity, and spot-market decisioning

HOPTEK, the AI-native freight monetization platform for freight operators and logistics companies, today announced the launch of HOPTEK LOAD ACCEPTOR. This real-time decisioning product automates inbound tender decisions before freight enters execution. Built for carriers, brokers, and 3PLs, HOPTEK LOAD ACCEPTOR enables operators to respond faster, reduce manual touches, protect margins, and make more disciplined decisions across contract and spot freight.

“Every day, freight operators receive high volumes of load tenders from shipper partners and must decide, often within minutes, whether to accept, decline, reprice, or route each opportunity,” notes Marc Held, CEO of HOPTEK. Traditionally, this work falls to teams of people weighing customer commitments, capacity, lane history, network fit, service expectations, and market conditions across fragmented systems. “While these decisions appear to be purely operational, they also have an economic impact,” continues Held.

HOPTEK LOAD ACCEPTOR is built around a simple operating principle: automate the freight a shipper has historically tendered to an operator and treat anything above that baseline as a new economic decision.

HOPTEK calls this baseline the Volume Commitment Level. Freight within that level can be accepted consistently under the policy. Freight above it is scored against network fit, capacity availability, service risk, margin profile, and current market opportunity. From there, the system can accept, decline, route for human review, or trigger a premium request.

This is especially important when spot opportunities are strong. In those conditions, blindly accepting incremental contract tenders can consume the same capacity needed to capture higher-contribution spot freight minutes later. Load Acceptor makes that tradeoff visible and actionable so freight operators can protect commitments without giving away margin.

HOPTEK LOAD ACCEPTOR is designed to work across both asset and non-asset operating models because the inbound decision problem is shared across the market.

For asset-based carriers, HOPTEK LOAD ACCEPTOR automates baseline tender acceptance while helping protect the network from incremental freight that does not fit current capacity, service, or margin constraints.

“HOPTEK’s LOAD ACCEPTOR is the cornerstone of our optimization efforts. By enabling data-driven decision-making at the point of tender, the platform enhances driver productivity and capacity utilization, while also expanding the service offerings available to our customers,” says Jaimie Jones, Senior Vice President of One-Way Truckload & Optimization at Werner Enterprises.

For brokers and 3PLs, HOPTEK LOAD ACCEPTOR improves tender triage, response speed, and margin consistency by routing each opportunity to the right capacity path and escalating high-risk decisions earlier.

By turning manual tender handling into a governed decisioning system, HOPTEK helps freight operators:

Respond faster to inbound tenders

Reduce manual touch and judgment on routine freight

Improve consistency across accept, decline, price, and route decisions

Identify incremental volume that should be repriced

Preserve capacity for higher-value opportunities

Scale decision volume without added headcount or cost

HOPTEK LOAD ACCEPTOR is part of HOPTEK’s robust freight monetization platform, which functions as a pre-execution decision layer for freight operators. Alongside HOPTEK FREIGHT FINDER, which helps operators discover and pursue freight opportunities, HOPTEK LOAD ACCEPTOR brings the same AI-native decisioning approach to inbound tenders, creating a connected system for evaluating which freight should be accepted, priced, pursued, routed, or passed on.

The launch comes as HOPTEK continues expanding across the enterprise freight market, with additional carriers, brokers, and logistics providers evaluating AI-driven decisioning to improve speed, consistency, and margin performance across high-frequency freight workflows.

About HOPTEK

HOPTEK, born from deep transportation experience, is an AI-native freight monetization platform headquartered in Atlanta, GA. HOPTEK helps carriers, brokers, and logistics providers automate high-frequency freight decisions before execution, including tender acceptance, spot freight procurement, pricing, and monetization workflows. Through the creation of a decision layer across the universe of all freight opportunities, HOPTEK supports operators with margin protection and growth, the improvement of service outcomes, and the scaling of decision velocity without adding headcount.

To learn more, visit hoptek.ai.





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