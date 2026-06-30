CarMax Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the US

RICHMOND, Va., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, has been recognized by Points of Light as a 2026 honoree of The Civic 50®, recognizing the top community-minded companies in the United States according to a comprehensive annual survey. The Civic 50 honorees are recognized for their excellence in employee volunteering, community investment and social impact strategy.

Helping its communities thrive and making a positive social impact is core to who CarMax is and how the company conducts business. Associates are at the core of CarMax’s giving, dedicating their time and talents to meaningful causes important to them. Regional Giving Committees connect store leaders and champions around local priorities, while volunteer programs are built around associates’ passions and interests. Opportunities range from large-scale community projects and companywide walks to small acts of kindness in associates' own neighborhoods. In fiscal year 2026, 100% of CarMax locations participated in volunteer programs, and more than 75% of associates participated in one or more community programs.

"We're honored to be named to the CIVIC 50 by Points of Light, one of the most respected benchmarks for corporate citizenship,” said Leslie Parpart, assistant vice president of CSR and Associate Experience, CarMax. "This recognition reflects the heart of who we are, associates who show up for their communities with care, intention, and a genuine commitment to making a difference. We're incredibly proud to be recognized alongside so many community-minded companies, and especially proud of the associates who bring this to life every day."

Now in its 14th year, The Civic 50® is the nation’s leading corporate social impact recognition program, celebrating excellence in employee volunteering, community investment and social impact strategy. The Civic 50® survey, which recognizes public and private companies with annual revenues of at least $1 billion, allows CSR teams to track purposeful volunteering, giving and community engagement insights.

“Today’s leading companies understand that community engagement is more than a program, it’s a reflection of their commitment to advancing social impact in ways that strengthen both their company and the communities they serve,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light. “CarMax demonstrates how to embed purpose into the employee experience, build authentic relationships with communities and use business as a force for good. We’re proud to honor them with the 2026 Civic 50 award.”

The survey includes quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50® remains the only survey and ranking system focused exclusively on measuring corporate community engagement.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year that ended February 28, 2026, CarMax sold approximately 780,000 used vehicles and 540,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated $8 billion in auto loans during fiscal 2026, adding to its $16 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 255 store locations, approximately 28,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 22 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to helping its communities thrive and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. Learn more in the 2026 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world’s largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

Contact:

Public Relations

CarMax

PR@carmax.com

(855) 887-2915