Sydney, NSW, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sell Gold Sydney Australia, operating through its authorised .com.au portal at sellgoldsydney.com.au, has issued a formal consumer alert following increased confusion in the Sydney gold buying market caused by websites operating under .com domain names with trading names similar to the Sell Gold Sydney Australia brand. The alert is issued on behalf of Gold Exchange Universe Pty Ltd (goldexchangeuniverse.com.au), which has operated continuously from GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 for decades under NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296.

sellgoldsydney.com.au and sellgoldsydneaustralia.com.au are the only authorised .com.au portal for the Sell Gold Sydney Australia trading name, registered under auDA’s .com.au framework which requires a valid ABN or ACN. Any .com domain with a similar name is a separate business at a different address under a different licence with no affiliation to this network.

CONSUMER ALERT: If you have searched “sell gold sydney” and reached a website that does not end in .com.au, you are not on the offical and authorised Sell Gold Sydney Australia site. The official and authorised domain is sellgoldsydney.com.au. The official authorised physical location is GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. Any other address is a different business.

Statement from the Director “Before visiting any gold buyer in Sydney, check three things: does the domain end in .com.au, is the address GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000, and is NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 and ABN 76 165 775 155 displayed on premises. At sellgoldsydney.com.au, all three have been true, and I've been doing this for 35 years.” — Talal Barakat, Director, Gold Exchange Universe Pty Ltd T/as Sell Gold Sydney Australia

10 Things to Know About sellgoldsydney.com.au and the Sell Gold Sydney Australia Authorised Network

01. sellgoldsydney.com.au Is the Only Authorised .com.au Portal

The authorised domain for the Sell Gold Sydney Australia trading name is sellgoldsydney.com.au. It is registered within Australia’s .com.au namespace, governed by auDA — the .au Domain Administration — which requires a valid ABN or ACN as a condition of registration. No .com domain is affiliated with this business, this trading name, or this network.

02. The Authorised Address Is GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 Only

Sell Gold Sydney Australia operates from one location: GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000, inside Pittway Arcade, one minute from Town Hall Station. No other street address, building, or suburb is affiliated with this business. If a website claiming to be Sell Gold Sydney shows a different address, it is a different business.

03. NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 Is the Verification Standard

Gold Exchange Universe Pty Ltd holds NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296, displayed on premises at GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 and publicly verifiable through NSW Fair Trading. Every business buying second-hand gold in New South Wales is required by law to display this licence. Ask before handing over any material.

04. 35 Years of Operation in Sydney CBD

Gold Exchange Universe Pty Ltd T/as Sell Gold Sydney Australia's director has 35 years of continuous operation in Sydney CBD. Director Talal Barakat, NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296. The current authorised address is GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000.

05. auDA Regulation Means Verifiable Accountability

All five authorised .com.au domains in the Gold Exchange Universe network are registered under the auDA-governed .com.au namespace. auDA requires a valid ABN or ACN and cancels domain licences within 30 days of ABN deregistration. A .com domain carries no such requirement. auDA research confirms that 50 per cent of Australian consumers will only purchase from a .au website and three in four are more likely to trust one.

06. XRF Testing, Certified Weights, and Live Spot Rates on Every Transaction

All gold is tested using in-house XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analysis with results shown to the seller in real time. Weight is measured on commercially sealed, government-certified scales. Every offer is calculated against the live international gold spot rate at the exact moment of transaction. No deductions apply after the offer is made.

07. Same-Day Cash or EFT — No Holding Periods

All transactions at sellgoldsydney.com.au settle the same business day by cash or electronic funds transfer. No holding periods, no deferred payment, no hidden fees. The offer is the settlement amount.

08. No Appointment Required — Walk-Ins Welcome, Bookings Also Available

No appointment is required at sellgoldsydney.com.au. Walk-in clients are welcome Monday to Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Bookings are also available for clients who prefer to reserve a specific time.

09. The Authorised Domain Network — Five .com.au Platforms, One Licensed Operator

Gold Exchange Universe Pty Ltd operates five authorised .com.au platforms: sellgoldsydney.com.au (sell gold sydney metropolitan portal), sellgoldsydneyaustralia.com.au (sell gold sydney national portal), goldbuyersinsydney.com.au (gold buyers sydney metropolitan portal ), goldexchangeuniverse.com.au (flagship gold dealer), and audbullion.com.au (buy and sell bullion portal). All operate under NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 from GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. ABN 76 165 775 155. Any domain not on this list is unaffiliated with this network.

10. Full Director’s Statement on Authorised Domains Is Available Online

For a complete explanation of the Gold Exchange Universe authorised domain network and how to verify any site claiming affiliation, read the Director’s statement by Talal Barakat at: https://goldexchangeuniverse.com.au/im-talal-barakat-director-of-gold-exchange-universe-here-is-exactly-which-websites-are-ours-and-how-to-spot-the-ones-that-are-not/

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a .com version of this trading name the same business as sellgoldsydney.com.au?

No. Any .com domain using a similar trading name is a completely separate business at a different address under a different licence. It is not affiliated with sellgoldsydney.com.au, Gold Exchange Universe Pty Ltd, or any entity in the Gold Exchange Universe authorised network.

How do I confirm I am dealing with the authorised Sell Gold Sydney Australia?

Three checks: the domain ends in .com.au (sellgoldsydney.com.au), the address is GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000, and NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 is displayed on premises. ABN 76 165 775 155. Call (02) 9267 9990 to verify before attending.

Does Sell Gold Sydney Australia require an appointment?

No appointment required. Walk-ins welcome Monday to Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Bookings also available.

About Gold Exchange Universe

Established over 35 years ago as a pioneer of modern precious metals asset liquidation in New South Wales, Gold Exchange Universe operates a highly secure corporate ecosystem specialising in cash-for-gold services, bulk trade scrap acquisition, gold recycling, estate jewellery liquidation, and premium wealth management assets through AUD Bullion. The company holds NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 and operates under strict Australian corporate compliance regulations from its flagship Sydney CBD location at 303 Pitt Street. Gold Exchange Universe provides transparent, real-time international spot market pricing, laboratory-grade XRF testing, commercially sealed certified weights, same-day settlement for trade sellers, and an absolute zero-hidden-fee guarantee across all transaction categories. Its authorised network serves metropolitan Sydney and national sellers through five verified .com.au digital platforms under four corporate trading names. Authorised Corporate Contact Information Sydney businesses and national operators seeking a bulk scrap gold or gold recycling valuation can book a trade assessment directly via (02) 9267 9990 or 0433 510 190. Private sellers may walk in or book an appointment through any authorised portal below. Trading Names: Gold Exchange Universe | Sell Gold Sydney Australia | Gold Buyers Sydney Australia | AUD Bullion Director: Talal Barakat Licence: NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 Trade & Bulk Scrap Enquiries: (02) 9267 9990 | 0433 510 190 Physical Address: GB/303 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia (Inside Pittway Arcade, near Town Hall Station) Official Corporate Website: goldexchangeuniverse.com.au Sell Gold Sydney Australia — Sydney Portal: sellgoldsydney.com.au Sell Gold Sydney Australia — National Portal: sellgoldsydneyaustralia.com.au Gold Buyers Sydney Australia: goldbuyersinsydney.com.au AUD Bullion: audbullion.com.au

Press Inquiries

Talal Barakat

media [at] goldexchangeuniverse.com.au

(02) 9267 9990

https://goldexchangeuniverse.com.au

GB/303 Pitt St Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.