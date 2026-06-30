Xeriant Publishes White Paper on Disaster Resilience, Environmental Pollution and the Unaffordable Housing Crisis

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced the publication of its updated white paper, Disaster Susceptibility, Environmental Pollution, and Unaffordable Housing: Xeriant’s Resilient and Sustainable Solution

The 36-page document examines the escalating global challenges of plastic and fiber waste, the looming threat of natural disasters, and the critical need for resilient, sustainable building materials. It positions Xeriant’s certified products, NexBoard™ and the newly introduced NexPatch™, as practical, commercially advancing solutions that convert waste into high-performance construction materials while supporting safer, more affordable housing.

The white paper highlights NexBoard’s recent successful third-party fire test certification results, including a Class A rating under ASTM E84 and passage of the rigorous NFPA 286 corner room burn test. It also introduces NexPatch™, a fire-resistant joint compound formulated with the same proprietary intumescent technology, enabling continuous fire protection across entire wall and ceiling assemblies.

“Plastic and fiber pollution, combined with the all-too-frequent natural disasters, represent interconnected crises that demand innovative, scalable solutions,” said Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, President of Xeriant’s Factor X Research Group. “This white paper outlines how NexBoard and NexPatch can help reduce waste, enhance building resilience, and support the urgent need for affordable, disaster-resistant housing. With global demand for sustainable construction materials projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030, we believe these technologies are well positioned to make a meaningful impact.”

The white paper also addresses the growing insurance challenges facing property owners in high-risk areas and notes that the use of certified fire- and water-resistant materials like NexBoard and NexPatch has the potential to improve insurability and help reduce insurance premiums over time by lowering risk profiles.

The white paper is intended to be an evolving document and may be updated periodically, as additional development milestones are achieved.

The document is available for download on Xeriant’s website at https://www.xeriant.com/documents.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NexBoard™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatch™, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning product development, commercialization, market adoption, and the impact of sustainable building materials.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.