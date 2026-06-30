TPN.health Introduces Proprietary Integrated Claims and Credentialing Platform: Resolves Patient Barriers to Behavioral Health Access and Ensures Clinician Payments

NEW ORLEANS, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPN.health, the operating system for behavioral health, highlights the value of the first-of-its-kind integrated claims and credentialing platform that connects provider onboarding, claims administration and payment workflows in a single system designed to help clinicians focus on care while giving health plan payers and members access to a more connected, responsive behavioral health network. TPN.health is transforming how behavioral health providers participate in insurance networks, reduce administrative burden and expand access to care.

"For too long, behavioral health providers have faced administrative hurdles that make participating in insurance networks problematic while members face obstacles in accessing care," says Trevor Colhoun, CEO of TPN.health. "We've built the infrastructure to remove this friction, making it easier for providers to focus on care, for payers to connect members with qualified clinicians and for individuals to access the support they need."

Built by clinicians for clinicians, TPN.health has developed a complete processing engine that serves as the connective layer between providers and payers. The platform supports credentialing, claims intake, denial management, provider reimbursement and revenue cycle workflows within a unified infrastructure. Providers can submit claims through existing electronic health record (EHR) systems or directly through TPN.health, reducing administrative complexity and allowing clinicians to focus on care rather than billing workflows.

Through its collaboration with Smart Data Solutions (SDS), TPN.health leverages advanced clearinghouse capabilities to streamline claims intake, data exchange and transaction processing while maintaining seamless connectivity across payer and provider workflows.

The infrastructure powers TPN.match Care Navigation, where licensed clinical navigators connect members with behavioral health providers based on clinical needs, preferences and availability. Members typically connected with a licensed care navigator in under ten minutes, with first appointments scheduled within seven days. In TPN.match, 95.2% of initial clinician and client connections are retained. The infrastructure has scaled from processing approximately 25 claims per day in early 2026 to a capacity of more than 5,000 claims daily.

"For many behavioral health providers, the administrative burden of working with insurance has simply outweighed the benefits," says Kolby Nance, LPC, President of TPN.match, TPN.health. "This infrastructure removes much of that complexity, allowing providers to maintain their autonomy while gaining access to referrals, reimbursement and a streamlined path to serving more people."

"Behavioral health has historically lagged behind the rest of healthcare when it comes to claims and payment infrastructure," says Mark Sobieski, COO, TPN.health. "We designed this platform to simplify transaction processing for our providers while giving payers a scalable, connected network that delivers faster access to care to members and improved outcomes for everyone involved."

Learn more about how TPN.health supports the payer ecosystem at https://tpn.health/payers/.

About TPN.health

TPN.health is the operating system for behavioral health. Built by clinicians for clinicians, the platform serves over 130,000 verified providers nationwide with free premium continuing education, professional networking, referral pathways and the tools they need to practice their way. For health plans and payers, TPN.health delivers accurate provider networks and expert, human-led care navigation that improves access and outcomes. Together, this infrastructure enables the shift to value-based behavioral health care. Learn more at TPN.health.

Media Contact:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing on behalf of TPN.health

BTedesco@cpronline.com

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