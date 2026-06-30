StarRez Brings Off-Campus Housing Solutions to Canadian Institutions with College Pads Expansion

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez , a global leader in on- and off-campus student housing software, today announced the expansion of its off-campus housing platform, College Pads , into Canada. With 175 leading higher education institutions in the United States already relying on College Pads, the platform will now help institutions in Canada deliver a more seamless on- and off-campus housing experience by streamlining access to verified listings and providing greater visibility and control.

“Expanding College Pads into Canada is an important milestone in our vision to create a more connected housing experience for students everywhere,” said Jason Day, CEO of StarRez. “The challenges students face in finding safe, reliable off-campus housing are not unique to any one country. By bringing College Pads to Canadian institutions, we're helping universities extend their housing support beyond campus walls and creating stronger connections between students, institutions, and local housing providers. This expansion reflects our continued investment in solutions that strengthen the entire student housing ecosystem and support student success.”

Across Canada, institutions are taking on greater responsibility for supporting students throughout the complete housing journey, as limited on-campus capacity pushes more students off-campus. At the same time, growing demand and constrained supply are making it increasingly difficult for students to find purpose-built, suitable options. Institutions are now seeking scalable, technology-driven solutions that simplify housing discovery and strengthen connections with local housing providers.

Today, College Pads is widely adopted across U.S. institutions, with over 2.5 million students using the platform each year to search for off-campus housing or find roommates. In Canada, early adopters such as McMaster University and Loyalist College are already leveraging the platform to streamline students’ transition from on- to off-campus living.

“College Pads is the premier solution of off-campus housing software,” said Steven Barei, Information System Manager at McMaster University. “It was a no-brainer to offer our students access to this exceptional, streamlined resource through a partnership with StarRez.”

As College Pads expands into Canada, StarRez is helping institutions deliver seamless access to off-campus housing listings and resources, enabling more tailored and innovative solutions for both students and property managers.

“Whether students are searching for a place to live, reviewing lease agreements or looking for moving tips, College Pads provides practical resources to help them feel more informed and confident throughout the rental housing process” said Dominique Jenkins, Manager of Residences and Housing Operations at Loyalist College.

Through an integrated platform, institutions can showcase curated off-campus housing, strengthening local partnerships while enhancing student wellness, retention, and scalable housing strategies. In addition, College Pads and StarRez host housing fairs to provide a unique opportunity for students to meet local providers face-to-face, helping them make more informed housing decisions.

Canadian institutions and housing providers interested in learning more about College Pads and how it can support their housing strategy can visit http://www.starrez.com/collegepads .

About StarRez

StarRez is a global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for on-and-off-campus housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,100+ institutions and 2,000+ properties worldwide, StarRez supports more than 4 million beds annually with its unified platform, delivering seamless experiences for students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and India, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner. For more information, visit http://www.starrez.com/ .

Media contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]