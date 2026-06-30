Happy 250th Birthday, America! AKC Reminds Dog Owners How to Celebrate 4th of July Safely with Your Pup

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization that is the world’s largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs, and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, reminds dog owners not to forget that their pups may be reactive to those celebratory fireworks and it’s best to be prepared to ease them through it.

As July 4th approaches and we all get ready to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, it’s important to keep in mind that pets can experience an increase in anxiety due to loud noises from the holiday festivities. Every year, veterinary clinics and emergency centers receive an influx of calls due to this stress. With a little planning, you can help your dog tolerate this time of year. Here are some ways to soothe your pet’s anxiety and keep them safe.

Create a haven: Set up your dog's crate in a quiet space away from windows, with familiar toys and treats. Frozen bone broth ice cubes can help keep them occupied.

Set up your dog's crate in a quiet space away from windows, with familiar toys and treats. Frozen bone broth ice cubes can help keep them occupied. Play white noise. A fan, TV, or radio can mask firework sounds. Classical music or "Through a Dog's Ear" may also have a calming effect.

A fan, TV, or radio can mask firework sounds. Classical music or "Through a Dog's Ear" may also have a calming effect. Exercise beforehand: A long walk or play session before dusk helps tire your dog out ahead of the noise.

A long walk or play session before dusk helps tire your dog out ahead of the noise. Ensure proper ID : July 4th sees the highest number of lost dogs. Make sure your pet has an up-to-date ID tag and is microchipped.

: July 4th sees the highest number of lost dogs. Make sure your pet has an up-to-date ID tag and is microchipped. Desensitize to the sound: Play firework audio softly so your dog can acclimate. Pair low volume with treats ("counterconditioning") - keep it below the level that triggers stress signs like panting or hiding.

Play firework audio softly so your dog can acclimate. Pair low volume with treats ("counterconditioning") - keep it below the level that triggers stress signs like panting or hiding. Pet them through it: Calm, steady petting can help soothe an anxious dog - your presence and touch go a long way in reassuring them.

Calm, steady petting can help soothe an anxious dog - your presence and touch go a long way in reassuring them. Talk to your vet: For severe anxiety, schedule an appointment ahead of the holiday to discuss calming medication options.

For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit www.akc.org .

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

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