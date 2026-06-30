AHEAD OF AMERICA’S 250TH ANNIVERSARY, DEFIANT ONES: THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION’S BRAVEST WOMEN BRINGS THE UNSUNG WOMEN OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION TO LIFE IN A CAPTIVATING, IMMERSIVE AUDIO DRAMA.

ATLANTA, GA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Defiant Ones: The American Revolution's Bravest Women – Patriots, Prophets, Poets & Spies is a cinematic, faith-driven audio series that brings to life the untold stories of the women who helped birth a nation.

Featuring acclaimed voice talent including Rachel Hendrix (October Baby), Jonathan Stoddard (Crossroad Springs), Alex Kendrick (Lifemark, Overcomer, War Room), Julia Reilly (County Rescue, Little Women's Christmas), Shari Rigby (Overcomer, Wildflower), Ryan O’Quinn (Paul’s Promise, Scrooge), Allison Bailey (Broadway production of Wicked, The Christmas Ring), Beckah Shae (pop worship singer, Not Too Far From Here), Debby Gerber (Matlock, Glee, Beyond Belief), Billy Hallowell (journalist and host, Investigating the Supernatural), and Danielle Ricci (Winterset), the series combines immersive Dolby® Atmos sound design, original orchestral score, and cinematic storytelling to create a powerful listening experience, transporting you back in time.

While history often highlights generals and statesmen, Defiant Ones shines a light on the wives, mothers, daughters, spies, and everyday women whose bravery and faith changed the course of history.

"America’s founding story is incomplete without these women," said co-creators Shari Rigby and Claire Yorita Lee. "Before America was born, these women were already fighting for her—through their faith, courage, sacrifice, and determination. They stood alongside their husbands, supported their families, strengthened their communities, and risked everything because they believed freedom was worth the cost. Their stories remind us that one voice, one act of courage, and one life surrendered to a greater purpose can help change the course of history. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, these remarkable women inspire us to stand together with conviction, faith, and a commitment to something greater than ourselves."

Listen to Defiant Ones: Season One Trailer

Visit Defiant Ones at The Washington Times.

Developed by Beautifully Flawed Productions in partnership with The Washington Times, Tea Party Patriots Foundation, and with The Women In My World, the series blends historical events with emotionally rich storytelling—offering a historical and human perspective on America’s founding.

ABOUT BEAUTIFULLY FLAWED PRODUCTIONS

Beautifully Flawed Productions believes stories have the power to shape culture. The company creates bold, female-driven narratives rooted in faith, resilience, redemption, and truth—bringing to life stories that inspire audiences and leave a lasting impact on future generations.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON TIMES

For more than four decades, The Washington Times has informed and engaged readers through trusted journalism covering national affairs, culture, faith, and public policy. Reaching audiences from Capitol Hill to communities across America, The Washington Times connects millions of readers through print, digital, and social media platforms.

ABOUT TEA PARTY PATRIOTS FOUNDATION

Founded in 2010, Tea Party Patriots Foundation serves as the educational arm of Tea Party Patriots, one of the nation's largest grassroots organizations. The Foundation is dedicated to educating Americans about the principles of freedom, limited government, personal responsibility, and the values that have made the United States exceptional.

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