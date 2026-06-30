In Financial Tech Times Interview, Chuck Oliver of The Hidden Wealth Solution Challenges the Roth Conversion “Default”

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck Oliver, founder and CEO of The Hidden Wealth Solution , is featured in a new interview with Financial Tech Times examining the retirement tax planning decisions that quietly work against Gen X, Baby Boomers, retirees, and business owners nationwide.

The interview, titled “Chuck Oliver of The Hidden Wealth Solution on Retirement Tax Planning, Roth Conversions, and Protecting Wealth,” explores why the conventional retirement playbook often fails diligent savers, and where proactive, tax-first planning can change the outcome.

Oliver addresses a range of commonly misunderstood topics, including why a Roth conversion is the wrong move for an estimated 80% of the people who consider one; the critical difference between deferring taxes and eliminating them in 401(k)s and traditional IRAs; the “ legislative risk ” posed by the federal deficit and potential future changes to Roth conversion and required-distribution rules; the inherited IRA distribution rules under the SECURE Act and the coming Great Wealth Transfer; and pre-sale tax planning for business owners in the years before an exit.

A central theme of the interview is Chuck Oliver’s contrarian view on Roth conversions, a strategy he says is too often treated as a default rather than a decision. He cautions that the math does not favor most households.

“We find in about 80% of cases that a Roth conversion does not make sense. But in 20%, it can make all the difference in the world,” Oliver told Financial Tech Times.

Rather than rely on a rule of thumb, Oliver urges individuals to verify the numbers for their own situation. “I encourage everyone: look at your own personal situation. See the math for yourself,” he said. “Learn the tax risk road you are traveling. See the numbers run for yourself, and then you can decide what re-routes make the most sense to help you save.”

Oliver organizes The Hidden Wealth Solution’s work around three pillars: tax elimination, income maximization, and legacy optimization. The order, he argues, is deliberate. “Lead with tax, and everything else filters into place,” he said, explaining that decisions made without a tax-first plan compound against retirees over time.

He also challenges the belief that many savers hold about their 401(k)s and IRAs: that contributions save them taxes. In Chuck Oliver’s framing, those dollars were never tax-free, only tax-deferred, leaving the bill to come due in retirement when deductions have disappeared and required distributions get stacked on top of Social Security and Medicare taxes.

Looking ahead, Oliver points to what he calls the single largest threat to retirement wealth: the possibility that tax rules change. “Permanent tax law really isn’t written in pen when it comes to tax code. It’s written in pencil,” he said, citing the federal deficit and ongoing discussions around wealth taxes, rising state-level taxation, and proposals that could affect Roth conversions and required distributions for larger retirement accounts.

The interview also examines the Great Wealth Transfer, the projected multi-trillion-dollar shift of assets between generations, and how SECURE Act changes to inherited retirement accounts can create unexpected tax exposure for heirs if planning gaps go unaddressed.

For the business owners among his clients, Chuck Oliver notes that the most expensive mistakes are made in the years before a sale. “The single most expensive expense for a business owner is taxes, and ironically, taxes get the least amount of attention,” he said, advocating a proactive “pre-sale tax plan” to sell the business needs built ideally before a letter of intent is signed.

The feature underscores the growing demand for education-based, coordinated retirement and legacy planning, particularly among families seeking to preserve accumulated savings, reduce unnecessary tax friction, and create greater financial clarity in an evolving regulatory environment.

The full Financial Tech Times interview with Chuck Oliver is available at:

https://financialtechtimes.com/chuck-oliver-on-protecting-wealth/

About Chuck Oliver

Chuck Oliver is the founder and CEO of The Hidden Wealth Solution, a nationally recognized wealth strategist firm specializing in tax-efficient retirement and legacy planning. A two-time best-selling author, national radio host, and lifelong entrepreneur, Chuck helps clients across the U.S. reduce taxes, minimize market risk, and create lasting financial confidence. His passion for empowering others to overcome financial uncertainty drives his belief that true wealth is built through clarity, confidence, and capability.

Media Contact:

Neill Foshee

The Hidden Wealth Solution

+1 407-478-1599 ext. 108