San Clemente Palace Venice, Venice’s Iconic Island Retreat, Joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection

SUMMARY: Preferred Hotels & Resorts has welcomed San Clemente Palace Venice to its prestigious Legend Collection, expanding its portfolio with one of Venice's most iconic luxury resorts. Located on its own island in the Venetian Lagoon, the 189-room property offers an exclusive blend of historic charm, resort-style amenities, wellness experiences, and authentic Italian hospitality, while providing easy access to St. Mark's Square. The partnership also enables guests to enjoy benefits through the I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program.

LONDON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Clemente Palace Venice, a distinguished retreat set on its own island in the Venetian Lagoon, has joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection. Just minutes from St. Mark’s Square via a complimentary wooden shuttle boat, the iconic property offers a rare combination of seclusion, heritage, and authentic Italian living, reinforcing the Legend Collection’s presence in one of Europe’s most celebrated destinations.

Surrounded by Mediterranean gardens and panoramic lagoon views, the hotel provides an unparalleled sense of exclusivity and tranquility. Occupying an eight-hectare island, it offers a peaceful sanctuary away from the city’s bustle while maintaining convenient access to Venice’s cultural landmarks. With 189 rooms and suites, including expansive signature accommodations, the property combines generous resort-style space with authentic Venetian character. Offering one of the few true luxury resort experiences in Venice, San Clemente Palace blends the energy of the city with the serenity of an island retreat, making it a natural fit within the Legend Collection’s portfolio of exceptional, experience-driven luxury hotels.

Its distinctive appeal is further enhanced by a rich array of amenities, including the Longevity Spa, an outdoor heated pool, indoor and outdoor fitness facilities, tennis courts, and a diverse collection of dining venues celebrating Italian lifestyle and cuisine. Guests can also discover the island’s Romanesque church dating back to 1131, curated art installations, Mediterranean gardens, open-air cinema, and immersive cultural experiences. Together, these offerings create a destination resort where history, wellness, art, and contemporary luxury come together in a uniquely Venetian setting.

“We are honored to welcome San Clemente Palace Venice to the Legend Collection, where it joins an exclusive portfolio of iconic properties around the world,” said Roberta Possenti, Vice President of Europe at Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “The hotel perfectly embodies the spirit of the collection through its privacy, sophistication, and exceptional sense of place. Combining a true resort experience, authentic Italian hospitality, and remarkable historical heritage, it offers guests an extraordinary way to experience Venice.”

“Joining Preferred Hotels & Resorts marks an important milestone for San Clemente Palace and reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional luxury hospitality experiences. As one of the world's most respected independent hotel brands, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects us with discerning travelers who value authenticity, quality and personalized service,” said Selim Uyar, President of Permak Group. “Through this partnership, our hotel gains greater reach across key international markets like the United States and the United Kingdom. We are confident this collaboration will create long-term value for both organizations while introducing even more guests to the unique experience of staying on our luxury resort in Venice."

Guests of San Clemente Palace Venice are eligible to enroll in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ points-based loyalty program with more than six million members worldwide. Complimentary to join, I Prefer members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and additional benefits at over 700 participating properties across the globe. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to register at www.IPrefer.com/enroll.

For more information about San Clemente Palace Venice and Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection, visit www.preferredhotels.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 625 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travellers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Programme. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards programme, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travellers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com .

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

The I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With more than 6 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.