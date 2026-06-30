Coca-Cola Consolidated Helps Tackle Food Insecurity: Provides 250,000 Meals Across 14 States and Washington, D.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated today announced it reached its goal of providing 250,000 meals to local communities across its territory in honor of America's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this July 4th.

As the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottler serving 14 states and Washington, D.C., the company focused on its continuing commitment to serve others through consistent action and meaningful community partnerships. Together with nonprofits, local partners, America250, and The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Consolidated teammates not only met but exceeded their goal, packing nearly 300,000 meals to support families in need since the start of this calendar year.

“Giving back to the communities where we do business is a fundamental part of who we are at Coca-Cola Consolidated, and we believe there’s no better way to recognize the America 250 milestone than by serving those struggling with food insecurity,” said Brent Tollison, Chief People and Public Affairs Officer for Coca-Cola Consolidated. “As a local bottler, we’re deeply rooted in our communities and by working alongside our partners, we can help provide nourishing meals to families struggling to put food on the table.”

More than 48 million people experience food insecurity in the United States, and this initiative is a reminder of the power of partnership. By working alongside customers, nonprofits such as Second Harvest and Capital Area Food Bank, and local organizations, Coca-Cola Consolidated helps support the unique needs of each community it serves. Across the company’s territory, teammates poured into their communities and celebrated by:

Partnering with Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR, 12 racing teams, Harris Teeter, and The Coca-Cola Company to pack 50,000 meals for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Working alongside the Washington Nationals, America250 staff, and Harris Teeter to pack 50,000 meals for Capital Area Food Bank and packing 50,000 meals alongside Nashville Soccer Club for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Preparing 8,500 meals at Darlington Raceway with Coca-Cola Racing Driver and 2026 Coca-Cola 600 winner Daniel Suarez for Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Packing 20,000 meals in Indiana during the Million Meal Marathon and distributing 35,000 meals with Gleaners Food Bank as part of the Jim Morris Day of Service.

Providing hundreds more meals through local nonprofits such as Blessing of Warriors foundation in Sandston, Va.; Hartsville Soup Kitchen in Bishopville, SC; and Roof Above in Charlotte, NC.

Local elected officials within Coca-Cola Consolidated’s territory also joined in to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary by packing meals alongside the company’s teammates. These are just some of the ways the company served its communities in celebration of America250.

Video asset for download and use. For additional information about the work Coca-Cola Consolidated has done across its territory to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, visit the America250 Hub.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 124 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably. More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17242ca2-4118-4642-aa27-1d2a07df937d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/301c7b17-fb75-4026-a75d-55c18e54bc4e