U.S. Critical Materials Corp. Relocates Headquarters to Darby, Montana, Announces New Leadership Team, and Launches Sheep Creek Project Website

DARBY, Mont., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Critical Materials Corp. (USCM), a private exploration and technology company advancing high-grade domestic sources of rare earth elements and critical minerals, today announced several major milestones: the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Darby, Montana, key leadership appointments, and the launch of a new public information website for the Sheep Creek Project.

These actions, approved by the Board of Directors, reinforce USCM’s long-term commitment to the Bitterroot Valley and the continued advancement of the Sheep Creek Project through exploration, scientific research, and community engagement.

Leadership Appointments

The Board has appointed Scott Osterman as Chief Executive Officer. Osterman has been instrumental in advancing the Sheep Creek Project, strengthening scientific partnerships, and engaging with stakeholders across Montana. In addition, James McCubbin has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McCubbin has over 40 years’ experience in public and private companies in related market segments.

Additional appointments include:



Chad Miller — Chief Technology Officer Peter Mejstrik — Chief Geologist Eric Levy-Myers — Director of Govt. Affairs Chris Whaling – Director of Ai Integration





This leadership team will oversee scientific research, project development, technology innovation, and stakeholder engagement as the project moves through exploration, evaluation and development phases.

Commitment to the Bitterroot Valley

“Relocating our headquarters to Darby demonstrates our commitment in a tangible way,” Osterman said. “We are investing in Montana, establishing a local presence, and creating opportunities for people to engage directly with our team.”

USCM will move its principal operations from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Darby, making the Bitterroot Valley the company’s permanent corporate home.

“Our goal is to be present, accessible, and engaged,” Osterman said. “By locating our headquarters and project office in Darby, we’re demonstrating our commitment to ongoing dialogue with community members.”

Launch of the Sheep Creek Project Website

USCM has launched a new public website dedicated to the Sheep Creek Project:

www.SheepCreekProject.com.

The site provides comprehensive information on:

Project history and geology Critical minerals potential Scientific partnerships Environmental stewardship commitments State and federal permitting processes Community engagement initiatives FAST-41 transparency updates Frequently asked questions





“The website is designed to make factual information easily accessible,” Osterman said. “It helps people understand what the project is, what it is not, and how review processes work.”

Opening of the Darby Project Office

The new Darby office will serve as a local information center where residents, business owners, community leaders, and visitors can learn about the project and speak directly with project representatives.

“One of the most consistent messages we’ve heard is that people want access to information and opportunities for direct conversations,” Osterman said. “Opening an office in Darby reflects our commitment to being available throughout the exploration and evaluation process.”

The office will coordinate public outreach activities, community meetings, educational presentations, and guided project tours.

Scientific Research and Strategic Partnerships

The Sheep Creek Project remains in the exploration and evaluation phase and continues to undergo state and federal review. Any future development would be subject to all applicable environmental regulations, permitting requirements, and public participation opportunities. USCM is advancing the project with a strong focus on scientific research, environmental stewardship, regulatory compliance, and community engagement. Through collaborations with Idaho National Laboratory, Montana Tech, Columbia University, the University of Illinois, SRI International, REAlloys, VerAI Discoveries, and other research institutions, the company is working to better understand the project’s critical mineral potential and advance technologies that could strengthen domestic supply chains for rare earth elements, gallium, and other strategic minerals.

About U.S. Critical Materials Corp.

U.S. Critical Materials Corp. is a private exploration and technology company dedicated to advancing high-grade domestic sources of rare earth elements and critical minerals essential to U.S. national security, supply chain independence, and advanced manufacturing. The company’s Sheep Creek Project in Ravalli County, Montana, is reported to be one of the highest-grade rare earth deposits in the United States, containing rare earth elements, gallium, and other strategically important minerals.

USCM is advancing the Sheep Creek Project through collaborations with Idaho National Laboratory and strategic partners focused on exploration, processing technologies, and domestic supply chain development. The company is uniquely positioned—through its high-grade mineral assets, its relationship with Idaho National Laboratory, and access to multiple U.S. processors—to become an indispensable resource in helping the United States achieve rare-earth and critical-mineral independence in the shortest possible time.

For more information, visit www.uscriticalmaterials.com and www.SheepCreekProject.com.

Contacts:

Rachel Winn

US Critical Materials Corp.

4190 S Highland Dr Suite #230

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

rachelwinn@uscriticalmaterials.com

801-680-7448