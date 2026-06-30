The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 125 million in Senior Non-Preferred

As part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure, The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 125 million in Senior Non-Preferred.

The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030576665 and with effect from 8 July 2026. The capital has a maturity of seven years with a possibility to call after four years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a floating rate agreed at a six-month Cibor rate plus 185 basis points.

Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.

Best regards

The BANK of Greenland

General Manager

Martin Kviesgaard

Contact: +299 34 7802 / mail: mbk@banken.gl

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