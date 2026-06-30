Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc., (“ZoomInfo” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GTM) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). ZoomInfo investors have until August 24, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/zoominfo-technologies-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The ZoomInfo class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to ZoomInfo’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth of its legacy and emerging AI-driven products, core software business, and sustained improvement in net revenue retention; and (ii) ZoomInfo’s optimistic plan for continued growth was undermined by slowing seat-based demand, weakening upsells, and customers revising decisions to purchase AI products and develop internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions, making ZoomInfo’s 2026 full year revenue guidance increasingly unlikely to be met.

On May 11, 2026, after the market closed, ZoomInfo announced its first quarter 2026 financial results, allegedly disclosing a sharp decline in growth outlook and that ZoomInfo lowered its 2026 full year financial guidance. On this news, the price of ZoomInfo stock fell approximately 33%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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