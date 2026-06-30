AKVA group ASA: Intragroup merger with Submerged AS

Klepp, 30 June 2026:

The boards of directors of AKVA group ASA (AKVA) and its wholly owned subsidiary Submerged AS have today entered into a merger plan for the merger of Submerged AS (as the non-surviving entity) with AKVA (as the surviving entity). The purpose of the merger is to simplify the corporate structure in the group.

At completion of the merger, AKVA will acquire all assets, rights and liabilities of Submerged AS and at the same time, Submerged AS will be finally dissolved and deleted as a legal entity.

The merger is carried out in accordance with the simplified merger procedure for parent/subsidiary mergers set out in section 13-24 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

AKVA will send the enclosed information letter on the merger to its shareholders. The merger plan and the companies' annual accounts, annual reports and auditor's report for the last three financial years will be available at AKVA’s webpage:

https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/financial-info/other-presentations-reports/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4.2.4 and 4.6.1 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Ronny Meinkøhn

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76

E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

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