Electronic Shelf Labels Market to Reach $4.18 Billion by 2029: Trends, Technologies, and Growth Opportunities

Delray Beach, FL, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Electronic Shelf Labels Market by Full Graphic E-paper, LCDs, Segmented E-paper, Retail, Industrial, Label Management, Inventory & Stock Management, Transceivers, Infrared, Radio Frequency, Near-field Communication and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" The electronic shelf labels market was valued at 2.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The driving factors for the electronic shelf labels market are the increasing use of automation in retail shops and stores, and the integration of modern technology solutions for improving the performance of business processes and cutting costs. The use of ESLs in omnichannel retailing and personalization also increases demand because the technology allows pricing and promotions based on customer actions to be adjusted flexibly. Also, developments made in ESL technologies including e-ink displays, NFC, and IoT connectivity drives the demand.

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Major Key Players in the Electronic Shelf Labels Industry:

VusionGroup (France),

SOLUM (South Korea),

Pricer (Sweden),

Displaydata Ltd. (UK),

Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. (Japan),

M2COMM (Taiwan),

Opticon (Netherlands),

PARTRON ESL (South Korea),

Shanghai SUNMI Technology Co., Ltd. (China),

Hanshow (China),

Dalian Sertag Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Electronic Shelf Labels Market Segmentation

By product type: fully graphic e-paper displays segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The fully graphic e-paper displays accounted for the largest share of the electronic shelf labels market in 2029. Fully graphic e-paper displays are projected to account for the largest market share by product type in the forecasted year due to their advanced capabilities and diverse applications. These kinds of display have high image quality with full resolution colors and can present dynamic content which is well suited for industries such as retail, health care, transportation and educational institutions. By being energy efficient, having wide viewing angles, and readability in various lighting conditions further enhance their appeal, driving adoption across sectors. In addition, fully graphic e-paper based ESLs are significant for capturing the attention of the customers and improving the store communication. Graphic facilitation can also be used by retailers to conduct product positioning in real-time fashion and in the process improving the shopping experiences of the clients. The primary advantage of fully graphic e- paper electronic shelf labels is the possibility of projecting graphical objects including logos, callouts.

By End-user: Retail segment accounted for a larger market share in the forecasted year.

Retail segment accounted for the larger share of the electronic shelf labels market in 2029. This growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of ESL systems by the retail businesses in their effort to boost efficiency, quality customer service and effective application of the right price changes. Food retailers in supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores are now deploying ESL technology because they eliminate paper-based labeling and use electronic displays instead. Apart from that, it also updates prices in real-time without the necessity to employ employees for changing price alone, and it makes it a worthy investment in the retail industry.

By Country: US in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the electronic shelf labels market during the forecast period.

US is expected to hold the largest share of the total electronic shelf labels market in 2029. The growth is driven by its mature retail sector and widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The big giants of the retail stores in the US such as Walmart, Target, and Kroger are using ESL systems to focus on pricing strategies, in store organization and real time updates. As the consumer matures and the trend of one-stop shopping and the need for better promotions, ESLs are beneficial in a rapidly changing retail industry. The relatively high levels of e-commerce adoption within the country also place continued pressure on physical stores to embrace ESL systems as part of their digital First Steps to Embracing E-Commerce transformation.

Asia Pacific projected to record highest CAGR in electronic shelf labels market

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the electronic shelf labels market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for electronics as well as increased consumer spending and improvement in shelf infrastructure. As the adoption of smart technologies spread throughout industries, the region has become an exciting manufacturing hub for the electronics industry. Governments in the region, especially in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries, are spending significantly on digital transformation, which in turn is influencing the demand for electronic solutions.

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Major Electronic Shelf Labels companies include:

VusionGroup

VusionGroup is a leading provider of digital solutions for retailers, specializing in developing electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and loT-based solutions for physical retailers. The company operates through two business segments namely: Electronic Lables and Services, software and other value-added solutions. Through its Electronic Labels segment, they provide Electronic Shelf Labels. A variety of IoT devices, cloud solutions, shelf monitoring gadgets and client interaction services are part of the company’s diversified product and service offering. The products being specialized are applicable across grocery, fresh food & fruits and vegetables, electronics, furniture and do-it-yourself products, pharmacy, cosmetics, fashion, digital signage and industrial applications.

Pricer

Pricer specializes in manufacturing of electronic shelf labels. It deals with electronic shelf labels (ESLs), which deliver an efficient tool for both communication and updating product prices in stores. Pricer’s solutions include features like automated price update, product position and store layout, and shoppers using NFC and infrared positioning. The company’s ESLs are especially used in grocery retailing, home improvement, electronics, and pharmaceutical sectors. The company’s ESLs are deployed with optical wireless communication systems in near-infrared bands.

SOLUM

SOLUM offers e-paper and full graphic e-paper ESLs which are in the size range of 1.6-11.6 inches. Also, there is a good geographical established market too with production houses and a good reseller base in South Korea, China, India, Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, USA, Canada, Mexico & Europe. A lot of emphasis is put on external growth strategies, mainly partnerships to fortify the company’s position in the market. In August 2022, SOLUM partnered with Ekko GmbH. With this partnership, SOLUM integrated Ekko’s platform with its ESLs to provide enhanced logistics capabilities in retail stores

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