World Book Makes ClassMate Available to Individual Teachers

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Book today announced a new way for individual teachers to experience ClassMate by World Book, the award-winning middle school reading and learning platform previously available only through school and district implementations. For the first time, teachers can sign up independently to explore ClassMate and a curated selection of World Book’s trusted, vetted content in their own classrooms.

“By opening ClassMate to individual teachers, we're making it easier for educators to experience the platform firsthand and use World Book's trusted content in their own classrooms,” said Geoff Broderick, President, World Book. “At a time when teachers need resources they can rely on, ClassMate combines trusted content with purposeful AI support to help create meaningful reading experiences while strengthening literacy.”

The new offering gives teachers a practical way to see how ClassMate can support daily instruction. They can explore the platform’s core tools, build assignments using a curated library of World Book content and AI-supported features, and discover how ClassMate fits into everyday classroom practice.

“Teachers already know the power of having students read, think, discuss, and write about meaningful content,” said Rebecca Earnshaw, Senior Director of Product, World Book. “We designed this offering so teachers can experience just how quickly they can create content-rich reading and learning experiences with ClassMate.”

Interested teachers are encouraged to join the sign-up list . Access for the new school year will be limited and released in phases.

About ClassMate by World Book

ClassMate by World Book provides trusted educational content that builds student knowledge across every subject. Built on a legacy of reliability and enhanced by purposeful AI, ClassMate empowers educators with ready-to-use instructional materials that save time and support meaningful instruction. The platform places literacy at its core, embedding essential reading routines into daily instruction to cultivate confident readers and critical thinkers. Supported by safe, reliable AI tools that draw exclusively from vetted World Book knowledge, ClassMate enhances the teaching experience with accurate, student-safe resources.

About World Book

World Book, a subsidiary of Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading educational publishing and e-learning company that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide authoritative, trustworthy, and understandable content in the school and library and consumer markets worldwide. Its robust product suite includes highly engaging digital databases, eBooks and streaming content, the legendary print encyclopedia, and award-winning nonfiction print books.