TopLine Financial Credit Union Receives Twin Cities Best of Business 2026 Reader’s Choice Award

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , has been named the Best Credit Union in Minnesota by Twin Cities Business 2026 Best of Business Reader’s Choice Poll.

Twin Cities Business conducts an annual survey of their readers asking “Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” and published results in its June/July issue and online.

The communities the credit union services have recognized TopLine as one of the most appreciated and trustworthy financial institutions in Minnesota. Several qualities that make TopLine stand out include the credit union’s dedication to our mission of “Connected, We All Do Better” by providing affordable and competitive financial services, commitment of our employees to help consumer achieve their financial goals, positively making a local and global impact through community outreach activities via their TopLine Credit Union Foundation, and helping consumers with homeownership and investments.

“We are honored to receive the distinction in the Financial Services Credit Unions category of the Twin Cities Business ‘Best of Business’ poll”, said Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. “This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment, care, and compassion of our TopLine family of employees in supporting our members and communities and helping them achieve their financial dreams. We extend a heartfelt gratitude to our members and communities for their trust and support, and congratulate all the esteemed organizations recognized this year.”

Twin Cities Business is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online news stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events. Along with their readers, they get to know the personalities of our region’s most influential leaders, exploring the “how” behind their success, strategies, and solutions. They discuss today’s most pressing issues, examine trends and outlooks, and provide the context, perspective, and information leaders have come to depend on.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Mick Olson

President and Chief Executive Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

molson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0515

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b92cfd8-9544-4cb6-b725-217a24d611f6