360 Privacy Names George Sax Senior Vice President, Enterprise Security Operations

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy today announced the appointment of George L. Sax as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Security Operations. A former Deputy Assistant Director of the United States Secret Service and most recently Chief Security Officer of a global security firm, Sax joins 360 Privacy as the company continues to add senior operational and commercial leadership in response to a threat environment that increasingly originates in personal data exposure.

Why It Matters

Threats to high-profile individuals and the organizations around them no longer stay in a single domain. A home address surfaced on a data broker site, a financial record pulled from public filings, or a travel pattern reconstructed from exposed data rarely ends as a digital problem — it becomes a physical security incident, a fraud attempt, or a reputational attack. Generative AI has compressed the timeline, giving threat actors the tools to automate reconnaissance, clone voices, and weaponize synthetic media faster than traditional security programs were built to absorb.

Protecting against that convergence requires leaders who have operated across all of it — physical, digital, investigative, and reputational — at the highest levels of stakes and scale. That is the discipline Sax brings to 360 Privacy and its clients.

“The risks our clients face don’t respect the lines between cyber, physical, and reputational security — and neither can the people protecting them,” said Adam Jackson, founder and CEO of 360 Privacy. “George has spent his career at the point where those threats converge, protecting presidents, heads of state, and the world’s most targeted individuals. Bringing that level of operational judgment into how we serve enterprises, executives, and families is exactly the kind of expertise this moment demands.”

George L. Sax, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Security Operations

Sax brings more than 30 years of leadership spanning federal law enforcement and the private security sector. He spent more than two decades with the United States Secret Service, rising to Deputy Assistant Director in the Office of Investigations, where he held executive oversight of a global investigative mission of 161 offices, and more than 2,800 personnel, all dedicated to combating the financial and cyber-enabled crime that threatens the nation's financial infrastructure.

Earlier in his Secret Service career, Sax served as Special Agent in Charge of the Dignitary Protective Division, directing protective operations for visiting heads of state and government and leading security for National Special Security Events including presidential inaugurations, national party conventions, multiple sessions of the United Nations General Assembly, the 2016 Nuclear Security Summit, and the 2015 visit of Pope Francis. He also served on the Presidential Protective Division, with direct responsibility for the security of the President and First Family.

Following his government service, Sax served as Chief Security Officer and Senior Vice President of a worldwide security firm, where he led executive protection, investigative, consulting, and intelligence divisions serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and Fortune 500 corporations. That combination of federal command experience and commercial leadership maps directly to the clients 360 Privacy serves.

“The vectors I spent my career tracking — financial crime, cyber-enabled fraud, threats to principals — all start in the same place today: exposed personal data,” said Sax. “360 Privacy is solving the problem at its source, and doing it with the kind of analyst rigor and platform discipline that serious programs require. I’ve sat across the table from these threats for 30 years, and this is where I want to help organizations get ahead of them.”

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy is the leader in Digital Exposure Reduction, identifying and removing the personal data exposure that drives cyber, physical, and reputational threats to enterprises, executives, athletes, board members, and high-profile families. Powered by its proprietary 360 Strata platform, the company combines automated detection, exposure removal, and analyst-led intelligence to reduce personal risk at its source. By unifying data broker removal, social media and dark web monitoring, real estate exposure detection, and continuous analyst-driven investigations, 360 Privacy helps cybersecurity, physical security, and executive protection teams close digital attack pathways before they are exploited.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

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