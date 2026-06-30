New York, NY, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the people platform helping organizations adapt and thrive in the age of AI, today announces it has received a 2026 HR Pacesetter Award for AI Transformation from The Josh Bersin Company. This recognition positions HiBob as a leader in AI-era workforce transformation, as the market shifts from isolated AI experiments to connected platforms that turn workforce data into action.

HiBob Named 2026 HR Pacesetter Award Winner for Pioneering the AI-Era Operating Model

While legacy platforms focus on administration and control, HiBob’s award-winning three-layer operating model transforms fragmented people and operational data into the intelligence leaders need to shape the future of work. By embedding AI into workflows, leadership, and decision-making, HiBob has created a practical model for achieving sustainable organizational intelligence.

“HiBob is recognized as a 2026 HR Pacesetter Award winner for pioneering an operating model that aligns people, processes, and technology to ‘do more with more,’” said The Josh Bersin Company team. “By evolving AI from isolated experimentation into a strategic work partner, HiBob has engineered a scalable, people-first infrastructure that redefines how leaders, managers, and employees drive business impact.”

The team added: “This three-layer operating model transforms AI from a passive co-pilot into a foundational engine for daily workflows and executive decision-making. Through this HR-connected architecture, HiBob demonstrates how a human-centered AI strategy serves as the essential infrastructure for sustainable adoption, responsible innovation, and long-term market dominance.”

Led by the AI Mind Team, this model sets the standard for operationalizing AI at scale.

Key milestones include:

Approximately 95% of employees using AI weekly

More than 70 AI Leaders enabled across the company

Over 300 AI proof-of-concept initiatives submitted

More than 150 AI agents embedded into departmental workflows

Over 1,800 participants in AI workshops and learning programs

Company-wide AI usage growth of 111%

More than 60 unique AI-related skills developed in the past year

“AI transformation is often viewed as a technology challenge,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder of HiBob. “At HiBob, we prove it is a human-centered organizational challenge. By building an operating system for the AI era, we are not replacing the human element. We are elevating it and creating the strongest partnership between human creativity and AI-driven scale.”

Zehavi added: “Organizations today need more than automation. They need intelligence, orchestration, and the ability to connect people strategy directly to business execution. That means bringing people, payroll, performance, and planning together so leaders can understand what is happening across the workforce and act with confidence.”

As organizations move from AI experimentation to workforce transformation, HiBob is setting the standard with a proven model that turns AI adoption into organizational intelligence.

About The Josh Bersin Company

The Josh Bersin Company is the world's most trusted human capital advisors, providing research-based insights on talent, leadership, and organizational performance. Unlike traditional consultancies, we capture our integrated models, research, and guidance in a structured, scalable knowledge base—GalileoTM—making trusted advice and decades of expertise accessible to anyone, anywhere, in real time. With a dedicated team constantly tracking market change, testing ideas, and applying a unique business lens, we help over a million HR and business leaders address their most pressing people challenges—aligning work, knowledge, and skills for maximum impact. For more information, visit joshbersin.com.

About HiBob

HiBob is leading the way in HR innovation with its award-winning HCM platform, Bob, an AI-powered, all-in-one solution that transforms how modern businesses manage their people. By bringing together HR, payroll, workforce, and operational data in a single intelligent platform, Bob helps organizations transform fragmented information into actionable insight, enabling leaders to make better decisions, operate more effectively, and drive business performance at scale.

Built on the belief that the future of work will be defined by the partnership between people and AI, Bob serves as the connective tissue between workforce strategy and business execution. Designed for modern multinational organizations, it helps companies attract, retain, and develop talent while building the agility and intelligence needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

More than 5,400 organizations worldwide, including eToro, Fred Perry, Huel, team.blue, SmartRecruiters, and Save the Children, trust Bob to help them build high-performing, resilient, and future-ready businesses.

To learn more, visit www.hibob.com.

Press Inquiries

HiBob Communications

hibob [at] 5wpr.com

https://www.hibob.com/