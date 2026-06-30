Sparrow Expands to Florida, Bringing Its Automated Platform to the Sunshine State





NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparrow , the platform that automates unclaimed money recovery for everyday Americans, is announcing its launch in Florida. This adds coverage to find and recover unclaimed funds for 23 million Americans.

More than $90 billion is unclaimed nationwide with $4 billion in Florida alone. According to the Florida Department of Financial Services, 1 in 5 Floridians is owed money. The barrier to claiming it has remained the same for decades: a fragmented, paper-heavy process that most people abandon before they finish.

Sparrow eliminates that barrier entirely. Its technology-enabled platform verifies identity, fills required documents, and prepares a complete claim in minutes. Behind the product is a team of finance and technology professionals who have spent the last two years building the infrastructure, earning licenses, and renewing registrations to do this work.

"The unclaimed property system wasn't designed for the people it's supposed to serve," said Will Nemirovsky , Co-founder and CEO of Sparrow . "States hold billions of dollars that rightfully belong to their residents, but the path to getting it back is full of dead ends. We've spent the last two years refining the product. We’re excited to show the State and its residents how we can help."

A Year of Additions for Sparrow:

Better Service: Sparrow has added a Head of Client Success and a Founding Software Engineer to its New York-based team to deliver a more seamless experience to clients.



has added a Head of Client Success and a Founding Software Engineer to its New York-based team to deliver a more seamless experience to clients. Real-time unclaimed money clock: Sparrow built and published a live unclaimed money tracker showing the estimated total held by every U.S. state. Florida currently shows over $4 billion. The national total exceeds $90 billion.



Sparrow built and published a showing the estimated total held by every U.S. state. Florida currently shows over $4 billion. The national total exceeds $90 billion. Advocacy in Action: Sparrow joined the Professional Claimants’ Representative Association, or PCRA , a group of government-regulated professional asset recovery companies.



Sparrow joined the Professional Claimants’ Representative Association, or , a group of government-regulated professional asset recovery companies. Georgia Unclaimed Money: In addition to search and recovery for Florida Unclaimed Money, Sparrow’s platform launched in Georgia in late-2025 for all 11+ million residents.

Sparrow operates on a success-based model: clients pay nothing unless their claim is paid. Real customer stories, including video testimonials, are available at sparrowclaim.com/#testimonials .





To check for unclaimed money and start a claim, visit www.sparrowclaim.com .

About Sparrow

Sparrow is the automated platform that helps Americans find and claim missing money. Learn more at sparrowclaim.com .

media@sparrowclaim.com

888-488-5024



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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